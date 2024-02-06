My last date with Pho 8

On Christmas Eve eve I grabbed a pen and notebook and headed over to Pho 8. I was looking for a steaming hot bowl of comfort food and hoping to find inspiration for this column along the way.

I get a little anxious at the culmination of each year. While most people are worrying about their New Year's Eve attire or who they will be kissing when midnight arrives, I feel pressure to make everything THE BEST EVER before 2021 slips away into the past.

This would be my last foodie column of 2021 and nothing short of a life-changing story would do. I wanted to share something that would knock your socks off. I imagined you sitting at your desk or maybe alone in a coffee shop absorbing each sentence. Tears would roll down your cheeks with one paragraph and laughter would escape your lips with the next. You would hand your copy of the paper to a friend, insistently prompting "here, you gotta read this." Or maybe, you would post it to your social media page where, with a single keystroke, you could share it with 500 of your closest friends, acquaintances, and multi-level marketers.

The friendly (and handsome) server arrived with my beef pho and Thai coffee as I reflected on the past year. I thought to myself, "That was a crazy ride, wasn't it?" My mind provided Elton John's voice crooning "I'm still standing (yeah, yeah, yeah)" in the background to further set the mood.

Did I accomplish everything I wanted? Did I conquer my goals? Did I take chances on life and love? Did I throw caution to the wind and live every moment with wild abandon? Did I achieve all of the resolutions I made last year?

Pho 8 Thai tea. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Ummm ... absolutely not. I didn't do any of that. In fact, if I made resolutions for 2021 I sure don't remember them. How was I going to inspire you when I was busy living a semi-ordinary life?

That is when inspiration struck. Maybe, today isn't about sharing a single foodie adventure at all. Maybe, today is about you. That's right - all of you. Every. Last. One.