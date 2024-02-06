My father's 'letter to the future' has arrived

This week I dug up an amazing -- and scary -- radio commentary my father delivered on Sept. 1, 1976.

It was one of about 600 weekly nationally syndicated commentaries he wrote on yellow legal tablets during the late 1970s.

It described how he had decided what to say in "a letter to the future" he had been asked to write for a time capsule to be opened in 2076 during the Los Angeles Bicentennial celebration.

He had been asked to mention in the letter some of the most serious problems confronting the United States in 1976.

In case you're too young to have been alive then, that's when the Soviet Union Empire was truly dangerous and America was suffering from the effects of "stagflation," high taxes, social unrest, weak leadership in Washington and a spiritual malaise that fostered a sense of national pessimism.

Sounds kind of familiar, doesn't it?

Except for the year and a few details, many of those big problems of 1976 are back to torment us again today.

As my father explained in his disturbingly timeless commentary, writing that letter to the future "became a rather complex chore."

"Think about it for a minute," he said. "What do you put in a letter that's going to be read 100 years from now -- in the year 2076?

The people who will read it "will be living in the world we helped to shape," he said.

"Will they read the letter with gratitude in their hearts for what we did or will they be bitter because the heritage we left them was one of human misery?"