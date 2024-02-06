My dramatic pilgrimage to Wat's Smokin' BBQ

A spiritual journey recently led me to Egypt Mills. Egypt Mills is an unincorporated community located approximately 12 miles from Jackson, in east Cape Girardeau County. I previously visited the area to shop at a cute little boutique, but this time I was on a journey to Wat's Smokin' BBQ to make smoked salmon my first lenten lunch ever.
I entered the address into my phone, hit "navigate" and off I went. The winding roads forced me to unplug and enjoy the ride. The sun was bright and cheerfully beckoning. I saw winter in my rearview mirror as I headed toward spring. I soaked in God's country — beautiful red barns scattered the landscape, a house shaped like an igloo, brightly clothed cyclists challenged the hills, a winery, a daredevil squirrel played "chicken" with my car (thankfully, the squirrel won), spectacular horses displayed shiny black coats, and ... is that ... Mondi? I found myself near the Mondi factory.
Panic swept over me as I quickly glanced down at my phone to see the word "rerouting" frozen on the screen. Serenity was replaced by fear and doubt. Am I ... lost? What kind of person gets lost in Egypt Mills on their lunch break? Should I turn around? So much for trusting and following "God's plan" for my day. Maybe, everything isn't in God's plan? Then, just as suddenly, my doubt dissipated with a calm reminder: You've been here before.
I took a breath and exhaled. I relaxed. I took a right turn. I kept moving forward.
I remained alert while still enjoying the ride. The voice in my phone returned and chirped "the destination is on your left." Sure enough, I had reached the clearing that houses Egypt Mills Home Decor, Wat's Smokin' BBQ, and the newest addition, the Egypt Mills Sweet Shoppe. I parked and walked over to Wat's Smokin BBQ where I met Peyton Watson, who was busy managing the family business for the day. I ordered the salmon plate with a side of dill pickle pasta salad and smoked green beans. Peyton was observant and quickly pointed out both the green beans and pit beans are cooked with bacon. Ordinarily, bacon is a reason to salivate and celebrate, but that day it was a small reminder of an unimaginable sacrifice. My options were coleslaw or pimento cheese. Not being a huge fan of coleslaw, I opted for the pimento cheese.
While Peyton disappeared to prepare my order, I wandered over to the Egypt Mills Sweet Shoppe where I came face to face with one of the most effervescent and ebullient individuals I have ever encountered, Gail Lowrance. In a room filled with bright colors, classic candies, ice cream, Fitz's soda and fresh baked goodies, her presence and smile alone brought a warmth and glow that could only be rivaled by the sun. We briefly chatted about the Sweet Shoppe, and she shared the joy she receives from seeing the happy faces of children who visit after a long day of school, P&G workers looking for a treat or hikers stopping by to cool off after a few hours on a nearby trail. She encouraged me to taste test each decadent ice cream flavor before sending me on my way with some sugary treats.
I picked up my food, thanked Peyton and bid adieu to Abiline the Armadillo. I felt full of contentment and happiness before taking a single bite, but my stomach grumbling in protest reminded me not to keep my head in the clouds. I had a job to do, so here goes ...
The salmon had an enjoyably rich, smoky flavor which was a nice alternative to the sometimes too salty fried fish options.
It was my first time experiencing dill pickle pasta salad, a creamy pasta dish with chunks of dill pickle, and it mentally transported me to a good old family barbecue. We made it through another winter, and warm happy days lie ahead. A few pickle-loving friends came to mind as I took note of the generously chopped dill pickle chunks.
Pimento cheese? I had no idea what to do with it. I Googled it and went down a pimento cheese rabbit hole that led me from Spain to New York to the south and back to Egypt Mills. Pimento cheese is my new favorite freshly made and versatile condiment.
Whether you're looking for some good smoked barbecue, a sweet treat or a quick stop on your own pilgrimage, Egypt Mills has something special for you.
