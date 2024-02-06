My dramatic pilgrimage to Wat's Smokin' BBQ

A spiritual journey recently led me to Egypt Mills. Egypt Mills is an unincorporated community located approximately 12 miles from Jackson, in east Cape Girardeau County. I previously visited the area to shop at a cute little boutique, but this time I was on a journey to Wat's Smokin' BBQ to make smoked salmon my first lenten lunch ever.

I entered the address into my phone, hit "navigate" and off I went. The winding roads forced me to unplug and enjoy the ride. The sun was bright and cheerfully beckoning. I saw winter in my rearview mirror as I headed toward spring. I soaked in God's country — beautiful red barns scattered the landscape, a house shaped like an igloo, brightly clothed cyclists challenged the hills, a winery, a daredevil squirrel played "chicken" with my car (thankfully, the squirrel won), spectacular horses displayed shiny black coats, and ... is that ... Mondi? I found myself near the Mondi factory.

Panic swept over me as I quickly glanced down at my phone to see the word "rerouting" frozen on the screen. Serenity was replaced by fear and doubt. Am I ... lost? What kind of person gets lost in Egypt Mills on their lunch break? Should I turn around? So much for trusting and following "God's plan" for my day. Maybe, everything isn't in God's plan? Then, just as suddenly, my doubt dissipated with a calm reminder: You've been here before.

Dill pickle pasta salad at Wat's Smokin BBQ. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I took a breath and exhaled. I relaxed. I took a right turn. I kept moving forward.

I remained alert while still enjoying the ride. The voice in my phone returned and chirped "the destination is on your left." Sure enough, I had reached the clearing that houses Egypt Mills Home Decor, Wat's Smokin' BBQ, and the newest addition, the Egypt Mills Sweet Shoppe. I parked and walked over to Wat's Smokin BBQ where I met Peyton Watson, who was busy managing the family business for the day. I ordered the salmon plate with a side of dill pickle pasta salad and smoked green beans. Peyton was observant and quickly pointed out both the green beans and pit beans are cooked with bacon. Ordinarily, bacon is a reason to salivate and celebrate, but that day it was a small reminder of an unimaginable sacrifice. My options were coleslaw or pimento cheese. Not being a huge fan of coleslaw, I opted for the pimento cheese.