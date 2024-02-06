My compliments to the chef

Last week I made a bunch of bad decisions after seeing we had nasty weather headed our way. I don't enjoy being cold, but I can certainly appreciate the excuse it gives me to stay warm and cozy at home indulging in all kinds of comfort foods, so off to the store I went to load up on "supplies."

Did I pick up de-icer spray or a snow shovel? Of course not. I picked up Coca-Cola and popcorn in case it turned out to be a long Netflix kind of weekend. I bought coconut chocolate-covered almonds and other sweets. I loaded up on canned soup and ramen noodles. Ramen noodles would be my guilty pleasure if I felt guilty about eating them, but I don't. Quick, easy and noodles. What is not to love?

Well, it only took a couple of days for my body to revolt. The culprit? Sodium. Big oops. I had let down my guard, invited the enemy in, and felt the kind of gross you feel once you reach a certain age. You know, that age we think will hit everyone except us? My body was sending a message loud and clear: You can be as youthful as you'd like, but you can't be young again. Ouch.

I had no appetite much less a desire to face the frigid temps in search of a foodie adventure. The days rolled by as I tried to think of something to eat that might feel "right." Then I had a light bulb moment. Salad. I could probably muster up enough of an appetite to eat a salad. I also wanted something I could pick up without leaving the warmth of my car. I made a few calls with no luck. All the local places had done away with curbside pick up when they returned to in-person dining. Fast-food salads didn't seem hearty enough, and even the thought of pulling my car into a place that serves greasy burgers was unusually off putting. Then I remembered overhearing someone gushing about Imo's chef salad. I looked it up online, found a lunch special that included garlic bread and a drink, and off I went.

How great could a fast-food salad really be? My expectations weren't high, but when I arrived, I watched as the person at the drive-through pulled the salad out of a refrigerator and the bread out of a warmer. That seemed promising. My appetite grew as I returned home.