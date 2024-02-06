All sections
FoodNovember 3, 2022

Mini Farm Mafia BBQ: My chance encounter with the mafia

A chance encounter with the Mini Farm Mafia BBQ food truck led to a delightful culinary experience. Discover the story behind the dynamic duo and their mouth-watering "The Enforcer" sandwich.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
This photo doesn't do The Enforcer justice. It should be a crime to be this good.
This photo doesn't do The Enforcer justice. It should be a crime to be this good.Submitted by MaryAnn Castillo

I relish stories involving serendipitous moments, especially when the story is mine.

I wasn't supposed to be downtown that Saturday morning. I should have been at the gym hours earlier. Instead, it was 9 a.m., and I was still trying to coax myself out of bed. Unfortunately, my usual self-talk tactics were not working, and I was on the brink of sabotaging my progress by officially declaring it a "me" day and scrapping my workout.

Then, I saw it. A friend shared a photo of his coffee on social media, and I felt a burst of motivation pump through my veins. I convinced myself a java jolt was exactly what I needed and, 15 minutes later, I was dressed and out the door. A few more minutes and miles had me all smiles with my new favorite caffeinated beverage in hand.

I realized the farmers market was only a few feet from my favorite focaccia bread, so I made a pit stop to buy a bag.

Before I knew it, I was near the river wall in downtown Cape Girardeau where I happened upon the Riverfront Fall Festival. Live music flowed through the air as Water Street filled with people of all ages enjoying the various food trucks and vendors.

The Mini Farm Mafia food truck can be found at businesses, festivals and food truck rallies all-around Southeast Missouri. If the menu has you salivating, you can find information about their next stop on social media.
The Mini Farm Mafia food truck can be found at businesses, festivals and food truck rallies all-around Southeast Missouri. If the menu has you salivating, you can find information about their next stop on social media.Submitted by MaryAnn Castillo

I perused the baked goods and crafts. I purchased lavender honey. Then, I ran into the mafia.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Specifically, I found myself face to face with the owner of the Mini Farm Mafia BBQ food truck and discovered the dynamic duo behind the window was the result of a chance encounter. What began as conversation while conducting business at a local mobile phone store quickly turned into discussion about their shared passion — food.

I was right where I needed to be. I learned that, in addition to being a certified barbecue judge, the owner has several barbecue contest wins under his belt. Deciding to try their food for this column was a no-brainer.

The pork steak was highly recommended. I was told it is so tender you don't even need a knife to cut it, and online reviews confirm the claim. They had sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes and even three nachos options on the menu.

I selected "The Enforcer" sandwich, and a few minutes later I was rewarded. Filled with shredded barbecue and pepperoncini peppers then slathered in their homemade mafia magic sauce, The Enforcer dominated. In addition to the classic smokey richness of the flavors, it was substantial and filing in a way that isn't always available when dining at food trucks.

The "Loaded Cornpone" consists of jalapeno cornbread covered with lb of pulled pork then topped with queso, candied jalapenos, and Mafia BBQ sauce.
The "Loaded Cornpone" consists of jalapeno cornbread covered with lb of pulled pork then topped with queso, candied jalapenos, and Mafia BBQ sauce.Submitted by MaryAnn Castillo

If the line of patrons was any indication, people were happily waiting their turn in line for the chance to join the Mini Mafia Farm family, and I can understand why.

Later, I checked my training schedule and discovered Saturday was set aside for a rest day. That was all the validation I needed to go home and succumb to a mild mafia induced food coma — no sleeping with the fishes here.

Now, it's your turn. Track them down. Judge for yourself.

Mary Ann Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
