Mini Farm Mafia BBQ: My chance encounter with the mafia

I relish stories involving serendipitous moments, especially when the story is mine.

I wasn't supposed to be downtown that Saturday morning. I should have been at the gym hours earlier. Instead, it was 9 a.m., and I was still trying to coax myself out of bed. Unfortunately, my usual self-talk tactics were not working, and I was on the brink of sabotaging my progress by officially declaring it a "me" day and scrapping my workout.

Then, I saw it. A friend shared a photo of his coffee on social media, and I felt a burst of motivation pump through my veins. I convinced myself a java jolt was exactly what I needed and, 15 minutes later, I was dressed and out the door. A few more minutes and miles had me all smiles with my new favorite caffeinated beverage in hand.

I realized the farmers market was only a few feet from my favorite focaccia bread, so I made a pit stop to buy a bag.

Before I knew it, I was near the river wall in downtown Cape Girardeau where I happened upon the Riverfront Fall Festival. Live music flowed through the air as Water Street filled with people of all ages enjoying the various food trucks and vendors.

The Mini Farm Mafia food truck can be found at businesses, festivals and food truck rallies all-around Southeast Missouri. If the menu has you salivating, you can find information about their next stop on social media. Submitted by MaryAnn Castillo

I perused the baked goods and crafts. I purchased lavender honey. Then, I ran into the mafia.