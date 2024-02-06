My bucket had some stars in it

Why only in my mind? Light pollution is such today that there are just a few spots in the country where you can see the Milky Way. All of those places are well west of the Mississippi. Bryce and Canyonlands national parks are two of those places. I didn't really talk much about seeing the stars again as we prepared for the trip. Who could justify spending 10 days and a couple thousand dollars to see some stars? Well, who indeed?

As luck would have it the day designated for Bryce Canyon was overcast and spitting rain. The park gave up its sights, but there was no night sky with the splendor of my memories. So, we headed across the state to the little town of Moab, situated between Canyonlands and Arches. After spending the day at Arches we had supper at a local restaurant where a young waitress suggested star gazing at a place called Ken's Lake south of town. We realized as we drove into the parking lot that we had entered what appeared to be the local Lovers' Lane. I wondered how the young lady knew that place so well.

We shut off the car engine, got out of the car, and there it was. There was the memory. The Milky Way stretched from horizon to horizon with more stars than you could count. There was Venus, Polaris and the Big Dipper, all so close you could almost touch them. Stars were everywhere by the millions. We counted at least four airplanes in the sky along with an occasional shooting star, probably falling space debris from all the junk we have shot up there over the past 60 years since the time of Sputnik in 1957. Amazing! Simply amazing!

The next evening we made our way to the visitor's center at Dead Horse Point at the edge of Canyonlands Park for a second night of watching God's celebration of the night sky. It was even better than the first night. As we drove out of the park we stopped for one more last look, probably the last time I will be able to renew that memory of summer nights 70 years ago.

There are many things still languishing on my bucket list, but one by one I am checking them off. Seeing the night sky again in all of its magnificence was worth the trip, and I would do it again in a minute.