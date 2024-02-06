Music Academy students perform

Students from the Southeast Missouri Music Academy were featured performers with the Bob Dolle Band at the 16th Annual Western Swing Showcase and Dance on May 20 at the Cape Girardeau VFW. The violinists are students of Laura Ryan, Paula Melton and Dr. Sophia Han and are members of the Southeast Music Academy Youth Orchestra. Shown from left are Rozalyn dubs, Kasen Ahrens, Laura Ryan, Anna Ahrens, Charli Jo Sparks, Kami Eubank and Asher Ahrens. the SWSSS are generous benefactors to the music academy's scholarship fund. Submitted by Steve Schaffner