Mushroom that drips black ink

By Aaron Horrell

My photo here shows a colony of inkycap mushrooms. There are many different kinds and sizes of these mushrooms. Some are tiny; others can grow to about 16 inches tall.

A large variety of them grow in North America and Europe. The grouping I show here sprang up overnight in an area that had been thoroughly tilled. I found them the morning after a thunderstorm had spilled maybe half an inch of rain during the night.