Mushroom that drips black ink

By Aaron Horrell
My photo here shows a colony of inkycap mushrooms. There are many different kinds and sizes of these mushrooms. Some are tiny; others can grow to about 16 inches tall.
A large variety of them grow in North America and Europe. The grouping I show here sprang up overnight in an area that had been thoroughly tilled. I found them the morning after a thunderstorm had spilled maybe half an inch of rain during the night.
An individual inky cap has a lifespan of only a couple of days. The ones photographed were gone 24 hours later.
The inky cap disperses its tiny spores when the gills under the cap liquefy into a black ink. The ink can either evaporate, spreading spores by the wind, or it may stick to an unsuspecting creature that makes contact with it.
Because some mushroom varieties are poisonous, never consume a mushroom without 100 percent certainty of its edibility.
