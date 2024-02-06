Museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project

ST. LOUIS -- The revitalized Gateway Arch National Park was dedicated Tuesday, the culmination of a $380 million public-private partnership Missouri political leaders see as a template for the future of the national park system.

Several hundred people stood in steamy heat for a ceremony in the shadow of the 630-foot-tall monument to westward expansion sitting along the Mississippi River in downtown St. Louis.

The five-year project was the first major renovation since the Arch opened in 1965. It included a $176 million remaking of the sprawling underground museum beneath the Arch, a sprucing up of the grounds around the monument, and development of a grassy park built over nearby Interstate 44 to eliminate a disconnect making it difficult and treacherous for pedestrians to move between the area around the Arch and the rest of downtown.

About two-thirds of the funding came from private donations. St. Louis city and county voters in 2013 approved a tax increase to help fund the project. State and federal grants paid the rest.

Both U.S. senators from Missouri said in interviews the project was evidence of what can happen when government and the people work together.

"It means that every once in a while we can get it right because there's so much noise out there about how bad government is," Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said.