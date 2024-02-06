Murder, but gentler: 'Cozy' mysteries a pandemic-era balm

"A book," author Neil Gaiman may or may not have said, "is a dream you hold in your hand." And right now, in an era of pandemic and polarization, Americans have -- and need -- a lot of dreams.

We dream of unfettered travel, of a world free of face masks and hand sanitizer, of days that are exciting and new and not the grinding tedium of spending hour after hour staring, horrified, at the TV news. We dream of going back to school. Of eating a meal with family. Of hugs.

And some of us -- well, some of us dream of murder. Small-town murder. Gentle murder. Quiet murder.

For those who find their dreams in books, there's a group of readers who are hungrily consuming a particular style of narrative to escape from the past year's reality: "cozy" mysteries.

In an unfathomably complex year, a gently told tale of murder and mayhem whittles the sharp edges of reality to a manageable, smooth surface.

"Murder is definitely dark, but in a cozy, the reader is with the protagonist every step of the way as each clue is revealed," says Michelle Vega, executive editor of Berkley, who works with several cozy authors. "You can enjoy the perfect cup of tea and pretend you're sitting in that comfy bookshop with the protagonist, smiling along with the banter as she and friends figure out whodunit. It is escapist perfection."

In television form, the cozy can be seen in popular shows such as "Murder, She Wrote," "Midsomer Murders" and "Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries." Cozies claim roots in early 20th-century British mysteries by such writers as Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers. But with the advent of the e-book, authors are setting their gentle crime scenes in RV campgrounds in the American South, tourist towns in the Pacific northwest and in neighborhoods in Brooklyn, to name a few.

The genre's parameters are few: no swearing, no sex, and little to no gore. Just what the pandemic-era doctor ordered.

"The cozy mystery is a familiar way to encounter the two seemingly unreconcilable realities of death and country peace at the same time," says Sarah Allison, an associate professor of English at Loyola New Orleans who is working on a book about "escape reading."

"The restoration of order at the end of the novel might be less significant than the way this genre makes beautiful scenery and grisly details feel like they go together naturally," she said in an email. Such mysteries, she said, promise a messy murder and a tidy resolution, "a welcome contrast to the way we've all been suspended between life as it was before COVID and life as it will be after."

Kelly Vaiman, a longtime cozy fan, has tried to avoid thinking about real life this past year. First she was wary of going places because of the pandemic, then her elderly mother's health declined while in a Pennsylvania nursing home. Vaiman couldn't travel to say goodbye, and her mother died.