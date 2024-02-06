Mr. and Mrs. Brent Lewis

Beth Annette Kinser and Brent Joseph Lewis were married on June 10, 2017, at Broadway Christian Church in Columbia, Missouri. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Steve Reeves and Pastor Melvin Moon. The music was provided by Galen and Teresa Dixon, friends of the bride.

Parents of the couple are Gale and Jane Kinser of Hartville, Missouri, and Howard and Ellen Lewis of Jackson.

Matron of honor was Maggie Schmidt of Summerville, South Carolina, friend of the bride.

Bridesmaids included Joni Reed of Hartville, friend of the bride; Christi McNail of Centralia, Missouri, friend of the bride; Jill Imgarten of St. Louis, friend of the bride; Nicki Hays of Columbia, friend of the bride; and Emily Vogelweid of Columbia, sister of the groom.

Eric Vogelweid of Columbia, brother-in-law of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Brendan Henry of Columbus, Ohio, cousin of the groom; Collin Henry of Columbia, cousin of the groom; Ryan Vangilder of Festus, Missouri, friend of the groom; Matt Palisch of Jackson, friend of the groom; and Bill Schwent of Denver, friend of the groom.