Moving away from rebellion

The writer of this column admits readily to a rebellious streak.

When as a senior in college and editorial editor of the college newspaper, the student received a bill via snail mail for 63 cents from the school to which he matriculated.

He decided to take no action.

The student, who lived off campus, wanted to see how many bills the business office would send requesting payment for such a small amount -- bills requiring the first-class postage necessary back in 1979.

As it turned out, five invoices in all were sent to the student's apartment, with the cost to the college in stamps easily exceeding the total amount of the bill.

After the fifth missive, he finally paid off -- entirely in pennies.

The silent scorn of the employees in that office watching dozens of copper coins being deposited on the counter is remembered well to this day.

Recalling the long-ago incident does not fill me with pride or satisfaction.

This columnist is no longer 21 years of age, yet rebelliousness continues today, albeit in a much more muted form.

One anecdotal example is presented for your examination.

If I order a beverage at a coffee shop, the barista usually will ask the following after the bill is paid.

"Can I get a name?"

Instead of ready compliance, the response often is to give a name other than my own.

There is, frankly, a quiet, transitory joy that comes from occasionally being a jerk.