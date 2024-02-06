Moving away from rebellion

The writer of this column admits readily to a rebellious streak.
When as a senior in college and editorial editor of the college newspaper, the student received a bill via snail mail for 63 cents from the school to which he matriculated.
He decided to take no action.
The student, who lived off campus, wanted to see how many bills the business office would send requesting payment for such a small amount -- bills requiring the first-class postage necessary back in 1979.
As it turned out, five invoices in all were sent to the student's apartment, with the cost to the college in stamps easily exceeding the total amount of the bill.
After the fifth missive, he finally paid off -- entirely in pennies.
The silent scorn of the employees in that office watching dozens of copper coins being deposited on the counter is remembered well to this day.
Recalling the long-ago incident does not fill me with pride or satisfaction.
This columnist is no longer 21 years of age, yet rebelliousness continues today, albeit in a much more muted form.
One anecdotal example is presented for your examination.
If I order a beverage at a coffee shop, the barista usually will ask the following after the bill is paid.
"Can I get a name?"
Instead of ready compliance, the response often is to give a name other than my own.
There is, frankly, a quiet, transitory joy that comes from occasionally being a jerk.
Such boorishness, such understated rebellion, so difficult rationally to explain or defend, is sending me to Scripture on this third weekend of Lent.
The Hebrew word transliterated as "pesha" is sometimes defined as rebellion. Pesha can also mean transgression, sin or revolt.
We find "pesha" in the apocalyptic Old Testament book of Ezekiel.
"Put all your rebellion behind you and find yourselves a new heart and a new spirit. For why should you die, O people of Israel?" (Ezekiel 18:31/New Living Translation)
From my former life in the pastorate, a fellow clergy member suggested this columnist resists authority figures.
There is no doubt that's true -- and authority's natural consequence, obedience, especially the unquestioning sort -- is difficult for me.
Being the current business editor of this newspaper, it is doubtless a good thing for me to resist the allure of accepting without question the statements of authority figures.
At some point, however, as old Ezekiel suggested in the sixth century BCE, rebellion must give way to obedience so a new perspective may bloom.
Readers, I will try to put aside my natural rebelliousness in this Lenten season at the command of the One who went to the cross.
In so many words, Jesus of Nazareth told his followers rebellion should end at his feet, even if His words fly in the face of conventional wisdom.
Note these words from the Sermon on the Mount, perhaps Christ's crowning teaching moment: "You have heard that our ancestors were told, 'You must not murder. If you commit murder, you are subject to judgment.' But I say, if you are even angry with someone, you are subject to judgment! If you call someone an idiot, you are in danger of being brought before the court. And if you curse someone, you are in danger of the fires of hell." (Matthew 5:21-22/New Living Translation)
Noting those words, this writer has a very long way to go to let loose of an enduring rebellious spirit.
Tomorrow, though, is another day and a new opportunity to move toward "yes," which is to say, toward obedience to His message.
