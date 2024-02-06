Movement toward God

By Mia Pohlman

New.

It's funny the beginning of a new year comes in wintertime, when everything seems dead, when -- here, at least -- it's cold, there are no leaves on the trees and nature seems to tell you to retreat into yourself. It's a funny time to use the word "new," a word I associate more with the green of spring, blossoming, visible growth.

But here we are, today. In the cold and grays and browns of winter. Happy New Year.

I am thinking about how winter helps us understand quiet and solitude, what it means to be, to remain, to still oneself in the presence of God. Winter teaches us what it means to dwell with the old in order to bring about the new, the hope of what is yet to come, the faith that life is happening and preparing itself even while we can't see it. The old and the new are a part of each other. Winter understands this confrontation, this coexistence, this regeneration. Faith seems, to me, to be actually faith when one doesn't know or isn't sure.

In "Pilgrim at Tinker Creek," Annie Dillard thinks about the first people to live, who didn't have the concept of the seasons ending and returning or of a "year." She writes, "Assuming that you hadn't yet noticed any orderly progression of heavenly bodies, how long would you have to live on earth before you could feel with any assurance that any one particular long period of cold would, in fact, end?"