Move over, Momma — Bon Bon's calls dibs on Wednesday

The "perfect storms" in life serve as great reminders to savor moments when the "stars" seem to effortlessly align in our favor. That's my melodramatic take on how things fell apart then quickly fell back in place for me last week, with the help of Bon Bon's Restaurant and Artisan Bakery.

It was midday Tuesday when I noticed my energy quickly fading. I hoped the feeling would pass, but later that evening there was no denying it — I was officially sick. Just my luck, I would be missing all the fun, food and festivities of fair week.

I wish I were one of those people who could be productive through illness but, instead, I was a big baby. I pulled the covers over my head, closed my eyes and with a silent cheer of "may the odds ever be in your favor" I quickly drifted off to sleep, leaving my white blood cells to fight the good fight.

I slept through the night and well into the next day when the grumbling of my stomach reminded me to fuel the troops for battle. Should I cook? Would Chex Mix be enough to see me through to victory? Would delivery be the antidote I needed? Then, the distinctive chirping of my cell phone alarm caught my attention. "Bon Bon's". My groggy eyes glanced at the screen while my brain played catch up. Bon Bon's? Bon Bon's!

My brain finally filled in the blanks — it was pick-up day for the "Why Worry Wednesday" student meal I ordered from Bon Bon's the previous Sunday. Dinner had essentially taken care of itself. My mom may not have been available to nurse me back to good health in my time of need (insert sad violin sounds), but my pre-ordered meal from Bon Bon's was going to give me all the home-made goodness I needed to fully recuperate.

Whether stopping in for a sweet treat or something savory, Bon Bon's has the perfect beverage to quench your thirst. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I showered, dressed and grabbed some hand sanitizer on my way out the door. The sun was shining bright, and I was feeling much better already.