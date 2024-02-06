Move over, Momma — Bon Bon's calls dibs on Wednesday

The "perfect storms" in life serve as great reminders to savor moments when the "stars" seem to effortlessly align in our favor. That's my melodramatic take on how things fell apart then quickly fell back in place for me last week, with the help of Bon Bon's Restaurant and Artisan Bakery.
It was midday Tuesday when I noticed my energy quickly fading. I hoped the feeling would pass, but later that evening there was no denying it — I was officially sick. Just my luck, I would be missing all the fun, food and festivities of fair week.
I wish I were one of those people who could be productive through illness but, instead, I was a big baby. I pulled the covers over my head, closed my eyes and with a silent cheer of "may the odds ever be in your favor" I quickly drifted off to sleep, leaving my white blood cells to fight the good fight.
I slept through the night and well into the next day when the grumbling of my stomach reminded me to fuel the troops for battle. Should I cook? Would Chex Mix be enough to see me through to victory? Would delivery be the antidote I needed? Then, the distinctive chirping of my cell phone alarm caught my attention. "Bon Bon's". My groggy eyes glanced at the screen while my brain played catch up. Bon Bon's? Bon Bon's!
My brain finally filled in the blanks — it was pick-up day for the "Why Worry Wednesday" student meal I ordered from Bon Bon's the previous Sunday. Dinner had essentially taken care of itself. My mom may not have been available to nurse me back to good health in my time of need (insert sad violin sounds), but my pre-ordered meal from Bon Bon's was going to give me all the home-made goodness I needed to fully recuperate.
I showered, dressed and grabbed some hand sanitizer on my way out the door. The sun was shining bright, and I was feeling much better already.
I arrived at Bon Bon's just before closing time. While waiting for my order, I spotted the most beautiful multilayer raspberry chocolate cake in the glass pastry case. I considered buying a slice, but was given a helpful reminder that my meal came with two cupcakes. Although captivated by the decadence of the cake, I resisted the additional splurge. That is, until I noticed a couple of craft beers in the cooler. I selected two for "later" when I was back to 100%.
Once home, I unpacked the bags to find two small loaf tins filled with Cajun pasta, a fresh loaf of focaccia and two cupcakes. After a quick re-heating, it was the moment of truth. Could this fresh homestyle meal take the place of Momma while I was on the mend?
Of course not. Nothing ever really takes the place of a loving Momma nursing you back to health, does it? That being said, in the absence of my mom's gentle care, Bon Bon's "Why Worry Wednesday" special was the perfect stand in. Not only was the food delicious, and the price reasonable, but the portion was so large it took me three meals to eat it all.
The weekly "Why Worry Wednesday" special is posted on the Bon Bon's Facebook page and must be ordered Tuesday for pick up Wednesday. The "Student Deal" feeds one person for $15, while the Family Deal can feed up to six people (or four with leftovers) for $59.99.
Bon Bon's "Why Worry Wednesday" special is a great option for families, groups and organizations. In fact, I mentioned how nice it would be for parents to purchase their far-from-home college students a homestyle meal they could simply pick up for a taste of home, and she quickly responded that she is open to entertaining special requests.
Whether planning a mid-week reprieve from cooking or seeking a homestyle cure for what ails ya (like I did), Bon Bon's is prepared to take the worry out of your Wednesdays.
Bon Bon's is located at 125 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit their social media pages or call (573) 645-7256
