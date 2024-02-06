Mourning with those who mourn

If we want to truly love others, we have to be able to experience empathy. Most of us settle for the arm-distance experience of pity ("I acknowledge your pain") or sympathy ("I care about your pain"). Those are good starting places, for sure. But to truly "mourn with those who mourn" you must move on to empathy ("I feel your pain with you").

Empathy seems to be a limited resource in today's world. Rather than entering into the feelings and experience of others, we seem to be more comfortable sitting in judgment of perspectives we do not understand and to which we cannot relate. It is especially disheartening when our leaders seem to be incapable of empathy.

When a loved one is experiencing depression, empathy is lovingly hearing them out, not trying to browbeat them into positivism. When a co-worker experiences a loss, empathy is assuring them it is acceptable to be sad, not offering them an empty cliche. When a friend is plagued by doubt, empathy is acknowledging their questions, not lobbing Bible quotes at them. When a segment of our society chooses to peacefully protest in some manner, empathy is being willing to hear their reasons for doing so, not automatically becoming defensive of some trite notion of pride. Likewise, when you partake in an action of protest that causes others to become upset, empathy is being ready to listen to their hurt, not merely writing them off as ignorant.

Pity and sympathy are easy. They do not require us to truly become engaged with the life experiences of another. Empathy may be one of the demanding things we could ever do for another person. Yes, it is hard work, but (according to Paul) if we want to follow Jesus, it is required of us.