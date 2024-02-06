Mountains arise throughout Scripture

I love to hike, especially in the mountains. My family and I recently traveled to the Tetons, and this range has me thinking about all of the things mountains are in Scripture: places of worship, sacrifice, transfiguration, reconciliation, promises kept and revelation.

Abraham was provided with a ram in place of his son to sacrifice on a mountain. Moses received the Ten Commandments on a mountain. Jesus is revealed to his disciples by the Father as the Son of God on a mountain.

Mountains are places in Scripture where humanity meets God and sees God for who God is. In effect, they see themselves more clearly, too.

Maybe their clarity comes from becoming less focused on themselves because their experience of God consumes them.

I think this is kind of like confession, in that our experience of the love of God moves us to want to get rid of the separation between us through admitting how we have fallen short. Like confession, afterwards, we are no longer caught up in our sins, but rather in the love of God.

The National Parks, in their song "Meridians," sing it like this: "I saw distance between us. Yes I need, yes I need, yes I need, yes I need to grow."

My friend states it like this: He likes going to church because it's time in which he asks God for forgiveness for his sins.