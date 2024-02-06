Mount Rushmore upgrades to improve avenue of flags in $14M renovation

KEYSTONE, S.D. -- The Mount Rushmore National Memorial is getting a $14 million upgrade, though the carved heads of U.S. presidents won't be touched.

Maureen McGee-Ballinger is chief of interpretation and education at the popular landmark. She told the Rapid City Journal the construction is mostly overdue maintenance work.

"I've been here six-and-a-half years, and we've asked for it every year," she said.

The largest change funded by the $14 million congressional appropriation will be a streamlined avenue of flags. The flags will be placed onto concrete structures along the walkway's sides so people in wheelchairs can more easily access plaques memorializing states, McGee-Ballinger said.