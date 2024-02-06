Visiting a national cemetery can be a humbling experience, especially around holidays such as Memorial Day. You stand there looking at thousands of white marble headstones realizing what lies before you are the bodies of people who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and many did make the sacrifice.

The Mound City (Illinois) National Cemetery is the closest national cemetery to visit. Approximately 9,000 veterans are interred there. The cemetery is managed by Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. It's located just over the Alexander/Pulaski County line in Illinois, about a mile northwest of Mound City. It has several notable monuments. In 1874, a marble monument was erected honoring 2,637 unknown Illinois state soldiers and sailors who lost their lives defending their country, as well as a monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers interred there. A notable brigadier general of the Union Army, Russian-born John Basil Turchin (1821-1901), who immigrated to the United States in 1856, is buried there. The cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.

During the Civil War, Mound City was the site of a large Union hospital complex created by combining a foundry and hotel to handle 1,500 wounded soldiers. In April 1862, the USS Mound City captured the Confederate steamer Red Rover and converted it to a floating naval hospital. The rising number of deaths at the hospital made it necessary to find a place to bury the dead. The first burials took place in 1862 and in 1864, when a plot of land consisting of 10.5 acres near the hospital was designated by the federal government as a national cemetery, making Mound City National Cemetery one of the oldest national cemeteries in the country. In 2007, the cemetery received an additional 3.6 acres of land.