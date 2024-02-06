Mother's Day this year means getting creative from afar

NEW YORK -- Treats made and delivered by neighbors. Fresh garden plantings dug from a safe 6 feet away. Trips around the world set up room-to-room at home.

Mother's Day this year is a mix of love and extra imagination as families do without their usual brunches and huggy meet-ups.

As the pandemic persists in keeping families indoors or a safe social distance apart, online searches have increased for creative ways to still make moms feel special.

Absent help from schools and babysitters, uninitiated dads are on homemade craft duty with the kids. Other loved ones are navigating around no-visitor rules at hospitals and senior-living facilities.

Some medical facilities are pitching in by collecting voice and video recordings from locked-out relatives when patients are unable to manage the technology on their own.

In suburban St. Louis, Steve Turner and his family hope to FaceTime with his 96-year-old mother, Beverly, but they plan something more, too. Her birthday coincides with Mother's Day this year.

"We're going to create a big Mother's Day-birthday banner signed by the kids and grandkids who live here," Turner said. "She loves butterflies and we'll draw some on. We're working with the home to find a place where we can stand outside a window so she can see us."

Anna Francese Gass in New Canaan, Connecticut, is hunkered down with her husband and three children and will enjoy her usual Mother's Day breakfast in bed of rubbery eggs, slightly burnt toast and VERY milky coffee. But the day won't include her own mom, who lives nearby.

"I ordered a bunch of daffodil and tulip bulbs online, and me and the kids are planning to plant them in her flowerbed. She can supervise from the window. I just know it will put a huge smile on her face," Francese Gass said.

In Alameda, California, 23-year-old Zaria Zinn is sheltering at home with her parents and younger sister. Knowing how much their mother loves and misses traveling, they're turning their house and neighborhood into a trip around the world with help from decorations and virtual tours online.

"We made a DIY passport for her and we're creating stamps for each location," she said.

Their itinerary: Machu Picchu, Paris and Iceland, with some DIY spa time and a Hollywood-style movie night.