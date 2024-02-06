Mother's Day, feed birds, see the hills

Contact info needed

Terry Glenzy would like those players on the 1979 CHS Football team (Class of 1980) to email your addresses and contact information to him. A reunion is in the works and they don't want to leave anyone out. His email is trgpag@sbcglobal.net.

News of several families are moving to Chaffee for Chaffee's excellent scholastic and athletic programs. And excel they do and did. Not only scholastically but also the CIA Robotics, football, softball, cross country, music and baseball. The Red Devils wrapped up their season as Conference Champs after beating Scott City. Last day of school is May 16.

Doc Finney's hills

Richard and I hiked Doc Finney's hill again and saw our first Summer Tanager of the season. The bright red bird is usually high in the trees but we caught sight of this one as it flew through the woods. We also saw a black and white warbler and three tortoises.

I love to hear from readers and last week Wilma VanGennip of Leopold called to tell me they too have a Doc Finney Hill and, that the doctor saved her life. When she was three years old she had the tummy ache. The doctor was called who was on his way to deliver a baby; he recommended giving little Wilma castor oil. Afterward, he came by, bundled her up, placed her in the rumble seat of his car and drove her to Cape. She had a ruptured appendix and spent some time at St. Francis. The hospital bill was $300, a good sum eighty-four years ago. The good doctor died in a fire in his office but across the street on Doc Finney's hill is his house although now somewhat in disrepair. I enjoyed our visit and thank Ms. VanGennip for calling me.

Several other readers were wondering what happened to last Sunday's "then there was". I had a self-imposed early deadline due to travel plans and couldn't think of a clever wrap up, so skipped it.

We traveled to Madison, Missouri, north of Columbia. It had been years since I had traveled west from St. Louis and a first for Richard. The purpose? To watch the judging of roller pigeons. They are performing birds and fun to watch as they circle high in the sky and roll. The judge had traveled from judging in Oklahoma and planned to leave for another judging in Kansas.

Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so much.

We wish all of our mothers a very Happy Mother's Day whether they are with us in person or always in our heart.

