Mother’s Day

Mom and Dad were married in the early 1930s, and man, they were a good looking couple. Dad was probably born out in Cherry County, Nebraska, way out in the sticks. He might have been born in Hyannis but doubt it. Dad grew up a cowboy and could ride about anything and make a rope dance. Mom was born in Denmark and immigrated into the States when she was really little. Mom’s parents settled in Arthur County, Nebraska, on a piece of ground north of Arthur, Nebraska. It was there in Arthur County that Mom and Dad met, and the rest is history.

Mom was almost 40 when I came along, and since she had raised two daughters already she was all practiced up. Or should I say practiced up raising girls but not boys. Two years later, my little brother came along so now Mom and Dad had two boys to raise. And to be honest if I could choose any Mom other than Mom, I’d pick my Mom first off. Mom was special.

Mom loved to fish for bullheads, big fat yellow bullheads that were caught in a spring fed Sandhills lake. Even in the summer, the water was cool to the touch, and the bullheads were downright good. Sometimes we’d dig worms before we left but normally we’d shoot some bird on the way to the lake. Maybe a blackbird or a Curlew would work fine.

Mom could bait her hook better than most men, and she could definitely cast as good as most men. We usually took something for Mom to sit on, while most of the time us guys sat on the bank. You didn’t have to cast out very far to catch a bullhead. The best place though was close to some rushes. Seemed like they liked rushes. Mom would set the hook, reel them in and get the hook out better than most men. If the hook was way down its throat, Mom would simply pull whatever it was hooked on out its mouth. Mom could skin them way faster than Dad or Mick and I.