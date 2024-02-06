Mother Nature and 'Nature's God'

Last week, this writer heard Sally Jewell, former secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, speak at an event.

Jewell's remarks kept me rooted in my seat for an hour as she spoke passionately about getting children -- in particular -- to look up from their cell phones and to experience with their own eyes America's public parks

An outdoor enthusiast, Jewell talked of childhood memories exploring Mount Rainier in Washington state, where she and her family put down roots after relocating in childhood from Great Britain.

She reminded the audience how the wild Dakota Territory functioned as a healing balm for Theodore Roosevelt, many years before he would occupy the White House, when the Republican lost his mother and his first wife on the very same day in 1884.

The British-born Jewell was President Obama's Interior secretary during the 44th president's second term, from 2013 to 2017.

Terms

Perhaps you do this too, dear reader, but when I listen to people speak, their word choices speak volumes.

Such was the case in Jewell's remarks, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

She made no reference to God in her prepared speech.

Instead, she made multiple references to Mother Nature.

"The best classroom, in my view, is the one with no walls. Mother Nature is an incredible teacher," Jewell told attendees at Chautauqua Institution in western New York state.

"Mother Nature," as a term, is sometimes employed when a person does not cleave to a particular religious faith -- or, as I suspect is the case with Jewell -- when there is no desire to offend the listener.