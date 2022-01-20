More than pancakes, Sands Pancake House will satisfy

Recently, I found myself up at the ungodly hour of 6 a.m. and driving around Cape Girardeau, evidently the only soul on the street at that hour. The city was eerie then, like traveling through a ghost town, and I was struck with the thought once again that we don't really know what goes on in the world for the dark half of the day. But then I found what I was looking for and was reassured that, no, I wasn't the last person on the planet, and other people were up much earlier than me, working for a living and putting food and coffee on the table.

At 602 Morgan Oak St. in a small, square, squat building and lit up like a beacon on that dark road, was Sands Pancake House. As soon as I got out of my car, I could smell the delicious, dominating smells of cooking, smoky meat and yeasty bread.

Before I get ahead of myself, let's talk about the one quirk of Sands. They only take cash payments. It's posted on the door, and there's an ATM inside where you can get some cash for a fee. Don't let this stop you. Sands is worth the trouble if you never carry cash.

So I sat at a table where the sweetest waitress took my order, and we both laughed at what I chose. I told her that I wanted to try everything, so I ordered the Country Breakfast with country ham, two eggs over medium, fried potatoes and biscuits and gravy. I had to add a piece of French toast, because that's what everyone online was raving about. The reason this order was funny is because I'm one person, and this order came out on four plates, all of them absolutely steaming and smelling wonderful. It was an impressive presentation.

I'm not a huge ham person. Sands' country ham is a large slice of bone-in ham, warmed on a griddle until there were some golden brown markings. It was wonderful. Smoky, not too salty, and so, so tender. If you like syrup on your sausage, try dredging a piece of this through syrup and you won't be disappointed.