More than gifts at Christmas

By Rennie Phillips

Christmas time was always special growing up. We grew up on a small ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska and basically we were poor. We didn't want for food or clothes or even toys so we had what we needed. Since we grew our own beef and pork and chickens, the freezers were always well stocked. Now today people believe if they have the freezer in their refrigerator full they are stocked. Huh! Mom had to have two big chest freezers full and then she was concerned. The one chest freezer was an old International Harvester chest freezer. Can't ever remember that old freezer even slowing down. One thing growing up we always had clothes and shoes and boots and such.

Dad made sure we had horses to play with and a dog and some cats. Dad was careful about how many cats though. When the momma cats would have a litter of babies, they seemed to always disappear. So we mostly had older cats. Dad made sure we went fishing or hunting coyotes or arrow heads. Mom made sure we had sweets to eat or cookies. Always had time to visit friends or relatives.

But at Christmas we always made out pretty good when it came to presents. Always had a school Christmas program. The teacher would give us pieces to memorize. Hated it. Still hate to memorize. My mind doesn't work good at memorizing so I'd memorize as best I could and then need some prompting. At the Christmas program at school we'd exchange gifts and share cookies and candy. Always had popcorn balls. Seemed like we always had taffy. It was a blast pulling taffy. Don't do that anymore. Got a firetruck for Christmas at our country school one year. Was an awesome gift. It had a ladder and all the rest. It was real metal.

Always had a blast at Christmas at home. I remember one year Mom and Dad got Mick and I bicycles for Christmas. I wanted a three speed and Mick wanted a regular bicycle. That three speed was awesome. We had an old horse that was dog gentle so Mick would ride the horse and I'd ride the bike and we'd have a drag race. No contest for a little ways. I could get that bike going good for a ways and then Mick on Shorty would catch up. Had a blast though.

Tough riding in the sand though. Really tough. Now if we'd had these modern big tired bicycles it would have been different but we didn't. Also had a gazillion sand burs and a particularly awful little spiky bur. Not sure what it was called. I know it would stick right through our bicycle tires.