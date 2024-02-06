More returns expected before gifts are opened

UPS said it expects to handle 1.5 million returns Wednesday, and predicts another spike Jan. 3, when it anticipates it will handle 1.3 million returned packages. Kathleen Marran, vice president of marketing at UPS, said its busiest return day has creeped up earlier and earlier in the past six years as retailers offer their holiday deals weeks before Thanksgiving, giving shoppers more time to change their mind. UPS said it used historical data and information from retailers to come up with its figures.

Retailers also have made it easier for shoppers to return goods. Walmart and Target have been adding special areas in stores to make online returns quicker, and Amazon has opened shops inside Kohl's department stores where returns can be dropped off.

Other reasons for earlier returns: Hanukkah fell in early December this year and more people are using rental clothing companies for holiday party outfits they need to send back, said Marran.