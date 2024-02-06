All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 7, 2018

More Boy Scout camps will be open to girls this year

The Boy Scouts of America are putting out the welcome mat for girls, too, at more of the group's summer camps this year. The changes follow a decision by the Scouts last fall to admit girls into more programs. For some camps, like Cub Scout Camps, this will be the first summer girls can participate as full members, not just as tag-along sisters. Other BSA programs with summer camp options, such as Venturing, have been coed for years...

By KATHERINE ROTH ~ Associated Press

The Boy Scouts of America are putting out the welcome mat for girls, too, at more of the group's summer camps this year.

The changes follow a decision by the Scouts last fall to admit girls into more programs. For some camps, like Cub Scout Camps, this will be the first summer girls can participate as full members, not just as tag-along sisters. Other BSA programs with summer camp options, such as Venturing, have been coed for years.

Girls who have experienced the programs say they can be empowering.

"When I joined Venturing, I was a shy and afraid little 14-year-old," said Maddy Agers of St. Louis, now a high school senior and Venturing president for her area. "Since then, I've learned to repel off a cliff backward, go on overnight trips in the wilderness, go mountain climbing and mountain biking, lead overnight canoe trips and brave zip lines. But learning leadership skills has been my favorite part of Venturing."

Agers first experienced Cub Scout summer camps when she would visit her brother at one. She's now working on a Summit Award, the Venturing equivalent of Eagle Scout, and has earned a college scholarship for community leadership thanks to her role in Venturing.

Cub Scouts, geared to first- through fifth-graders, just started opening up to girls this year through an "early adopter program" slated to roll out nationwide on June 1. Girls who take part in the early adopter program and who sign up for summer camp will learn the same outdoor skills, go on the same adventures and, for the first time, get the same rank advancements as boys. Girls' and boys' programs will be separate.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Boy Scouts, which is for sixth- through 12th-graders, will not be available to girls until next year. But girls ages 14 to 20 are welcome in Venturing and other BSA-run programs, such as Exploring, Sea Scouts and STEM Scouts.

In another step forward for girls interested in learning outdoor skills through Boy Scouts of America summer camps, this year one of the organization's four "high adventure bases" -- Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico -- will begin hosting family scouting for families with girls or boys. Similar family programs are under development at the Summit Bechtel Family Reserve in West Virginia, says Al Lambert, an assistant chief scout executive for BSA, who leads outdoor programming efforts.

"It's an exciting time for us and our efforts in supporting girls and families, as well as boys," said Lambert. "We're adapting to changing times."

Lambert said many young families want to experience camping and have their children learn outdoor skills, but would like to do so as a family, with a few more creature comforts than Boy Scouts are traditionally used to.

In some parts of the country, Boy Scouts of America-run programs open to both genders include those involving local schools or community organizations.

"Around 50,000 boys and girls have visited our camps through school groups, and 85 percent are not registered with the Scouts," says John Andrews, scout executive of the Northern Star Council of Minnesota. "It's a great way of showing the community what we do."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy