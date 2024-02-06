More Boy Scout camps will be open to girls this year

The Boy Scouts of America are putting out the welcome mat for girls, too, at more of the group's summer camps this year.

The changes follow a decision by the Scouts last fall to admit girls into more programs. For some camps, like Cub Scout Camps, this will be the first summer girls can participate as full members, not just as tag-along sisters. Other BSA programs with summer camp options, such as Venturing, have been coed for years.

Girls who have experienced the programs say they can be empowering.

"When I joined Venturing, I was a shy and afraid little 14-year-old," said Maddy Agers of St. Louis, now a high school senior and Venturing president for her area. "Since then, I've learned to repel off a cliff backward, go on overnight trips in the wilderness, go mountain climbing and mountain biking, lead overnight canoe trips and brave zip lines. But learning leadership skills has been my favorite part of Venturing."

Agers first experienced Cub Scout summer camps when she would visit her brother at one. She's now working on a Summit Award, the Venturing equivalent of Eagle Scout, and has earned a college scholarship for community leadership thanks to her role in Venturing.

Cub Scouts, geared to first- through fifth-graders, just started opening up to girls this year through an "early adopter program" slated to roll out nationwide on June 1. Girls who take part in the early adopter program and who sign up for summer camp will learn the same outdoor skills, go on the same adventures and, for the first time, get the same rank advancements as boys. Girls' and boys' programs will be separate.