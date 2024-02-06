More Albert Schweitzer, please!

For this Lent, I'm giving up reading stories about churches and sex. I'm sick of it.

Last year, Bill Hybels, whose Willow Creek congregation became a model for the largest-worshipping church in Cape Girardeau, sped up his scheduled retirement due to allegations of sexual harassment. The leadership of this Chicagoland religious organization at first defended then finally admitted Hybels' culpability.

The Roman Catholic Church has been embroiled in a scandal for some time involving priests and sex. My own tradition, the United Methodist Church, just had a worldwide meeting in St. Louis about what to do with LGBTQI issues. The decision satisfied no one -- and a split in the second largest Protestant denomination is all but certain.

My students at SEMO each semester read an article written in the 1950s by the late Pierre Teilhard deChardin -- a Jesuit priest who suggests people in the modern age are too idle. Unlike their forebears, whose every minute was seemingly spent in activities devoted to simple survival, technology has created free time. Far too much free time, in his view. Long before anybody had a personal computer or a cell phone, deChardin wrote that technology may well sound the death knell of our spirits. The same technology that makes life easier makes us bored -- and when we're bored, we get into all kinds of trouble. deChardin's prose is more elegant than mine but this is essentially his message. Read the Old Testament story of David and Bathsheba in Second Samuel, a story about a wandering eye and lust and their inevitable aftermath, and you'll conclude the French clergyman was on to something.