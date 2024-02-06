Moore versus Edwards

Do you remember learning about the First Great Awakening? The sermon, "Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God," by Jonathan Edwards was considered an influence on the movement.

Like most writings or sermons, it should be viewed in a historical context. The reader needs to understand the environment in which the sermon was delivered. Who could doubt the impact of this message on the congregation and how it went beyond the walls of the church to influence the culture?

Unfortunately, we have many modern influencers who make a practice of taking historical figures and filtering them through 21st century standards in order to discredit or cancel voices from the past.

Recently, Beth Moore wrote about her disagreements with Johnathan Edward's famous sermon on social media. Moore became an influential Bible teacher among evangelicals after founding Living Proof Ministries in 1994. Every congregation I have served has used her materials for women's ministries and Bible studies.

According to a March 9, 2021, Christianity Today article, Beth Moore says she is no longer Southern Baptist. Moore is at odds with the majority of Southern Baptists over political disagreements as well as theological differences.

One of the more compelling reasons for Moore to cut ties with her former denomination is her rejection of complementarianism, which emphasizes gender roles. Basically, men and women are equal, but they differ by God's design. Many complementarians would disallow female lead pastors -- an idea Moore cannot accept.

Moore is an advocate for victims of domestic abuse. She is a gifted speaker, author and Bible teacher. However, it would appear that her theology has changed over the years. Instead of digging into the original text to discover the author's intent, she spends time making arbitrarily personal interpretations. Facts are replaced by feelings. Mishandling Scripture leads to heretical teachings. We must be careful to apply the Bible to our circumstances without changing the original meaning of the text.

Moore criticizes Edwards' choice of words, as she quotes some of the frightening parts of the famous sermon: "The God that holds you over the pit of Hell, much as one holds a spider or some loathsome insect over the fire, abhors you, and is dreadfully provoked." She has difficulty with the concept of God's wrath directly aimed at unrepentant sinners.