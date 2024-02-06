Moore versus Edwards

Do you remember learning about the First Great Awakening? The sermon, "Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God," by Jonathan Edwards was considered an influence on the movement.
Like most writings or sermons, it should be viewed in a historical context. The reader needs to understand the environment in which the sermon was delivered. Who could doubt the impact of this message on the congregation and how it went beyond the walls of the church to influence the culture?
Unfortunately, we have many modern influencers who make a practice of taking historical figures and filtering them through 21st century standards in order to discredit or cancel voices from the past.
Recently, Beth Moore wrote about her disagreements with Johnathan Edward's famous sermon on social media. Moore became an influential Bible teacher among evangelicals after founding Living Proof Ministries in 1994. Every congregation I have served has used her materials for women's ministries and Bible studies.
According to a March 9, 2021, Christianity Today article, Beth Moore says she is no longer Southern Baptist. Moore is at odds with the majority of Southern Baptists over political disagreements as well as theological differences.
One of the more compelling reasons for Moore to cut ties with her former denomination is her rejection of complementarianism, which emphasizes gender roles. Basically, men and women are equal, but they differ by God's design. Many complementarians would disallow female lead pastors -- an idea Moore cannot accept.
Moore is an advocate for victims of domestic abuse. She is a gifted speaker, author and Bible teacher. However, it would appear that her theology has changed over the years. Instead of digging into the original text to discover the author's intent, she spends time making arbitrarily personal interpretations. Facts are replaced by feelings. Mishandling Scripture leads to heretical teachings. We must be careful to apply the Bible to our circumstances without changing the original meaning of the text.
Moore criticizes Edwards' choice of words, as she quotes some of the frightening parts of the famous sermon: "The God that holds you over the pit of Hell, much as one holds a spider or some loathsome insect over the fire, abhors you, and is dreadfully provoked." She has difficulty with the concept of God's wrath directly aimed at unrepentant sinners.
Elle Purnell of the Federalist wrote an editorial entitled, "Our Culture Needs Less Beth Moore and More Jonathan Edwards."
Purnell writes, "It's unsurprising that someone like Moore, who emphasizes the elements of the Gospel that are less offensive to unrepentant sinners, such as Christ's love and companionship, is uncomfortable with Edwards' harsh message. But the love and grace of Christ can only properly be understood in the context of the grossly offensive nature of our own sin, the sinless holiness of our Creator, and our absolute need for Christ's sacrifice so we may be spared the righteous wrath of God."
She cites the context of Edwards' sermon, and the Scripture references he chooses to highlight the poisonous nature of sin. See Amos 9:2-3, Psalm 73:18-19, Proverbs 20:2, Ezekiel 8:18, Isaiah 63:3, and Isaiah 66:15 which says, "For behold, the Lord will come in fire, and his chariots like the whirlwind, to render his anger in fury, and his rebuke with flames of fire."
Purnell also cites examples of Jesus' warnings about Hell in the New Testament.
God has used Jonathan Edwards and Beth Moore to be a blessing to the Christian community. Jesus is the only perfect person. We must remember to balance God's wrath with His grace.
Ultimately, the test between Moore and Edwards comes down to who is more faithful to Scripture. While we may agree or disagree with various Bible teachers, our ultimate authority is the Bible. We should avoid making celebrities of past or present Bible teachers.
Many people reject personal responsibility and accountability in favor of equal outcomes for everyone. Staying faithful to the Bible, means preachers have no other choice than to warn sinners to repent--turn from sin, and turn to Jesus for salvation.
Biblically faithful teaching will stand the test of time. Jesus preached, "Repent for the kingdom of heaven is at hand." Matthew 4:17.
