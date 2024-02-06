Money and ministry -- usually intertwined

In the 1980s, a former boss said something to me that is still hard to forget. Discovering my decision to leave the radio news business after a decade to go to seminary, the secular New Yorker had a facile reaction: "Oh, I hear there's good money in (the ministry)."

Hucksterism is defined by Merriam-Webster as "the condition of selling in an aggressive, dishonest and/or annoying fashion."

Since that remark, this writer has long suspected a certain cadre of my former parishioners -- hopefully a small number -- felt my vocation was essentially hucksterism. As my ex-employer might have put it, "(Ministry) is a good strategy for separating people from their money."

Money and the church are inescapable. My attitude toward ecclesial financial matters was largely shaped by an instructor with the Alban Institute, who asked this question:

"How can you lead a local church and not know where and from whom the revenue to support its work is coming from?"

The Alban lecturer was aghast at the notion that a nonprofit CEO, which is what he said a pastor is, would choose not to know all about the organization's revenue streams.

This made sense to me.

From that moment, I chose to know who gave and how much.

Not all of the lay people I've led in ministry agreed with this philosophy -- and may have led a few to label me a huckster.

It probably cost me a job once, too.

As our oldest daughter, a French minor at Southeast, might put it, "C'est la vie," that's life.

I've been out of local church work for eight years. I don't regret the quarter-century spent in the pastorate, but I'm relieved to be doing something else today. In some ways, newspaper writing is the most honest thing I've done in 61 years of living.

Money can taint ministry.

Not will, but can.

Money is necessary, yes, because where there is no margin, there is no mission.

It is incredibly tempting, though, to become the servant of money, what Jesus of Nazareth called Mammon (Matthew 6:24).

Crossing the threshold between humble servant and potential huckster is not always a bright, easily discernible, line.

You think you know where the line is as a "man of the cloth," but others may believe you crossed it.

Case in point.

Jim Bakker is a disgraced televangelist who went to prison for knowingly overselling timeshares in a Christian theme park he developed in South Carolina.

When Bakker emerged from incarceration, he said all the right things.

He respected the line.

At first.