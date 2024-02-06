Mom's name

My best friend's mother joined the church I serve. Of course, anytime anyone joins the church, it is exciting. She is my best friend's mom. So her joining was extra special.
In my church, people walk an aisle at the end of the service and tell the pastor they want to join the church. The pastor, me, then introduces them to the congregation. However, there was one problem when my best friend's mom joined the church.
When I turned to introduce her to the church, I quickly realized I did not know her name.
She was my friend's mom. That is what I called her. I never had any other occasion to introduce her in any different context than my friend's mom. I then had to explain to her my predicament, ask for her name and forgiveness, and then explain to the church why I had to ask her name. Now, that was a great learning experience.
Romans 16:13 reminds me of that moment. Paul, in Romans 16, gives a list of men and women who he not only greeted but celebrated the impact they made in his life and ministry. One of those women is only named as "Rufus's mom."
Rufus's mom was a woman of great compassion. Paul says she was a mother to him as well as to Rufus. He was implying then that she loved him like she loved her son. She welcomed him into her life, and presumably her home, loving him as one of her own.
Being listed in with the others in Romans 16 also tells us that she gave herself for the cause of the gospel. Her name is listed among many who sacrificed much for the sake of Christ. Those who were imprisoned for the cause of Jesus. Those who gave themselves in service to others.
We may not know much about her, but we can tell that she was a compassionate and caring woman, vital to the church family in Rome and the world. Rufus' mother encourages and challenges us all to bring people into our lives, adopting them as family. Part of the family you choose. She also challenges us to give our lives away to demonstrate the gospel of Jesus, who gave himself for all.
Mom's are too easily thought of only as moms. But a mom who demonstrates compassion and care for others can change the world.