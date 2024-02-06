Mom's name

Romans 16:13 reminds me of that moment. Paul, in Romans 16, gives a list of men and women who he not only greeted but celebrated the impact they made in his life and ministry. One of those women is only named as "Rufus's mom."

Rufus's mom was a woman of great compassion. Paul says she was a mother to him as well as to Rufus. He was implying then that she loved him like she loved her son. She welcomed him into her life, and presumably her home, loving him as one of her own.

Being listed in with the others in Romans 16 also tells us that she gave herself for the cause of the gospel. Her name is listed among many who sacrificed much for the sake of Christ. Those who were imprisoned for the cause of Jesus. Those who gave themselves in service to others.

We may not know much about her, but we can tell that she was a compassionate and caring woman, vital to the church family in Rome and the world. Rufus' mother encourages and challenges us all to bring people into our lives, adopting them as family. Part of the family you choose. She also challenges us to give our lives away to demonstrate the gospel of Jesus, who gave himself for all.

Mom's are too easily thought of only as moms. But a mom who demonstrates compassion and care for others can change the world.