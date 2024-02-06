Mom's favorite — dishes, that is

I looked through a Gooseberry Patch cookbook recently that featured recipes from all over the country. Each recipe chosen was a "Mom's Favorite Recipe" sent in by family members. It was very interesting to see what was chosen as mom's favorite by her children.

I quickly selected a few recipes from the book to share with you today, and as you prepare these recipes, think about what your children might say about your favorite recipes. I might have to ask my children this question and see what they tell me.

Easy Chicken Cashew Casserole

1 cup cooked chicken, diced

10-3/4 ounce can cream of celery soup or mushroom

1 cup celery, diced

1/2 cup onion, diced

1/2 cup chopped cashews

1/4 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

3-ounce can chow mein noodles, divided

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, reserving half of the noodles. Mix lightly and spoon into a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle reserved noodles on top.

Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Beefy Bean and Corn Casserole

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

1 onion, chopped

3/4 cup green pepper, chopped

1 (15-1/2 ounce) can chili beans in mild chili sauce

1 (15-3/4 ounce) can sweet corn with diced peppers, drained

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

1 cup barbecue sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 (8-1/2 ounce) package corn muffin mix

Ingredients listed on corn muffin package to prepare the mix

In a skillet over medium heat, brown beef with onion and green pepper; drain. Stir in remaining ingredients except corn muffin mix. Transfer to a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside.

Prepare corn muffin mix according to package directions; spoon batter over beef mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, until beef mixture is bubbly and topping is golden.

Chicken and Barley Chili

14-1/2 ounce can diced tomatoes

16-ounce jar salsa

14-1/2 ounce can chicken broth

1 cup pearled barley, uncooked

3 cups water

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

15-1/4 ounce can corn, drained

3 cups cooked chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces

Optional: shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream

In a stockpot, combine undrained tomatoes, salsa, broth, barley, water and seasonings. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans, corn and chicken. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for another 5 minutes, or until barley is tender. Ladle into bowls. Top with cheese and sour cream, if desired. Serves 8 to 10.

Corndog Mini Muffins

1 (8-1/2 ounce) package corn muffin mix

1 egg, beaten

1/3 cup milk

1 tablespoon honey mustard

4 hot dogs, cut into small, 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

One batch of your favorite chili to serve alongside these muffins, if desired

In a large bowl, stir together muffin mix, egg, milk and mustard. Fold in hot dog pieces and cheese.

Drop batter by tablespoonfuls into 32 lightly greased mini muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, until lightly golden. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes; turn muffins out of pan.

Serve alongside of your favorite chili recipe, or by themselves, as desired. Makes about 2 1/2 dozen.

Nacho Chicken Spaghetti

2 to 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced

14-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles

16-ounce package spaghetti, uncooked

1/2 cup sour cream

10-3/4 ounce can cream of chicken soup

3 cups shredded mild Cheddar Jack cheese

Hot pepper sauce, optional

In a 4-quart slow cooker, combine chicken and tomatoes with juice. Cover and cook on low setting for 4 hours. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain and add to slow cooker. Stir in sour cream and soup. Top with cheese; stir again.

Cover and cook on low setting for an additional 2 hours. Stir just before serving; add hot sauce to taste, if desired. Serves 6 to 8.

Honey Baked Beans

2 (16-ounce) cans baked beans

4 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled

3/4 cup barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons onion, chopped

2 tablespoons honey

3/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cover and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

One Pot Pork Chop Dinner

1 tablespoon oil

4 pork chops

4 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

3 potatoes, peeled and quartered

10-3/4 ounce can tomato soup

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add pork chops, carrots and potatoes; cook until pork chops are browned. Stir in soup, water and salt.

Cover skillet and simmer over low heat for 40 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Skillet Lasagna

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/2 green pepper, chopped

2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning, or adjust to desired amount

1-1/2 cups water

4 lasagna noodles, uncooked and broken into bite sized pieces

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cook beef in a skillet over medium-high heat; drain. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Crumble beef; cook until no longer pink. Add onion and green pepper; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, tomatoes with juice, seasoning and water; bring to a boil. Stir in noodles; reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes, or until noodles are tender. Remove from heat; stir in cheese before serving. Serves 4.

Southwest Pork Tenderloin with Vegetables

1-1/2 pound pork tenderloin

4 baking potatoes, quartered

4 red and/or orange peppers, thickly sliced

1 onion, sliced

1/4 cup oil

1-1/4 ounce packet taco seasoning mix

Optional: salsa, sour cream

Combine pork, potatoes, peppers, onion, oil and seasoning mix in a large bowl; mix to coat. Place pork in the center of an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet; arrange vegetables around pork. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, until pork and potatoes are tender. Let stand several minutes before slicing pork. Garnish with salsa and sour cream if desired. Serves 4 to 6.

Sweet and Spicy Sloppy Joe on Bun

2 pounds ground beef

3/4 cup onion, chopped

3/4 cup green pepper, chopped

3/4 cup fresh or canned jalapeÃ±os, chopped and seeds removed

1-1/2 cups ketchup

6-ounce can tomato paste

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon mustard

1/2 teaspoon full-flavor molasses

12 hamburger buns, split

In a skillet over medium heat, cook beef with onion until no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker; stir in remaining ingredients except buns.

Cover and cook on low setting for 2 to 4 hours, until thickened and vegetables are soft. To serve, spoon onto buns. Makes 12 servings.

Easy-Cheesy Bacon and Wild Rice Soup

9 to 10 slices bacon, diced

1 onion, chopped

2 (10-3/4 ounce) cans cream of potato soup

1-1/2 cups cooked wild rice

2 pints half-and-half

2 cups American cheese, shredded

Saute bacon and onion together until bacon is crisp and onion is tender; drain and set aside. Combine soup and rice in a saucepan; stir in bacon mixture, half-and-half and cheese. Cook over low heat until cheese melts. Serves 6 to 8.

Banana Bread Brownies

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 eggs

1-3/4 cups (3 or 4) ripe bananas, mashed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Brown Butter Frosting: