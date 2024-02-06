All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 23, 2020

Mom's favorite — dishes, that is

I looked through a Gooseberry Patch cookbook recently that featured recipes from all over the country. Each recipe chosen was a "Mom's Favorite Recipe" sent in by family members. It was very interesting to see what was chosen as mom's favorite by her children...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

I looked through a Gooseberry Patch cookbook recently that featured recipes from all over the country. Each recipe chosen was a "Mom's Favorite Recipe" sent in by family members. It was very interesting to see what was chosen as mom's favorite by her children.

I quickly selected a few recipes from the book to share with you today, and as you prepare these recipes, think about what your children might say about your favorite recipes. I might have to ask my children this question and see what they tell me.

Easy Chicken Cashew Casserole

  • 1 cup cooked chicken, diced
  • 10-3/4 ounce can cream of celery soup or mushroom
  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • 1/2 cup onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup chopped cashews
  • 1/4 cup chicken broth
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 3-ounce can chow mein noodles, divided

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, reserving half of the noodles. Mix lightly and spoon into a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle reserved noodles on top.

Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Beefy Bean and Corn Casserole

  • 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3/4 cup green pepper, chopped
  • 1 (15-1/2 ounce) can chili beans in mild chili sauce
  • 1 (15-3/4 ounce) can sweet corn with diced peppers, drained
  • 1 (14-1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 (8-1/2 ounce) package corn muffin mix
  • Ingredients listed on corn muffin package to prepare the mix

In a skillet over medium heat, brown beef with onion and green pepper; drain. Stir in remaining ingredients except corn muffin mix. Transfer to a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside.

Prepare corn muffin mix according to package directions; spoon batter over beef mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, until beef mixture is bubbly and topping is golden.

Chicken and Barley Chili

  • 14-1/2 ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 16-ounce jar salsa
  • 14-1/2 ounce can chicken broth
  • 1 cup pearled barley, uncooked
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 15-1/4 ounce can corn, drained
  • 3 cups cooked chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
  • Optional: shredded Cheddar cheese, sour cream

In a stockpot, combine undrained tomatoes, salsa, broth, barley, water and seasonings. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans, corn and chicken. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for another 5 minutes, or until barley is tender. Ladle into bowls. Top with cheese and sour cream, if desired. Serves 8 to 10.

Corndog Mini Muffins

  • 1 (8-1/2 ounce) package corn muffin mix
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon honey mustard
  • 4 hot dogs, cut into small, 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • One batch of your favorite chili to serve alongside these muffins, if desired

In a large bowl, stir together muffin mix, egg, milk and mustard. Fold in hot dog pieces and cheese.

Drop batter by tablespoonfuls into 32 lightly greased mini muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, until lightly golden. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes; turn muffins out of pan.

Serve alongside of your favorite chili recipe, or by themselves, as desired. Makes about 2 1/2 dozen.

Nacho Chicken Spaghetti

  • 2 to 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced
  • 14-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles
  • 16-ounce package spaghetti, uncooked
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 10-3/4 ounce can cream of chicken soup
  • 3 cups shredded mild Cheddar Jack cheese
  • Hot pepper sauce, optional

In a 4-quart slow cooker, combine chicken and tomatoes with juice. Cover and cook on low setting for 4 hours. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain and add to slow cooker. Stir in sour cream and soup. Top with cheese; stir again.

Cover and cook on low setting for an additional 2 hours. Stir just before serving; add hot sauce to taste, if desired. Serves 6 to 8.

Honey Baked Beans

  • 2 (16-ounce) cans baked beans
  • 4 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
  • 3/4 cup barbecue sauce
  • 2 tablespoons onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 3/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cover and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

One Pot Pork Chop Dinner

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 4 pork chops
  • 4 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 3 potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 10-3/4 ounce can tomato soup
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add pork chops, carrots and potatoes; cook until pork chops are browned. Stir in soup, water and salt.

Cover skillet and simmer over low heat for 40 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Skillet Lasagna

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1/2 green pepper, chopped
  • 2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
  • 1 (14-1/2 ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning, or adjust to desired amount
  • 1-1/2 cups water
  • 4 lasagna noodles, uncooked and broken into bite sized pieces
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cook beef in a skillet over medium-high heat; drain. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Crumble beef; cook until no longer pink. Add onion and green pepper; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, tomatoes with juice, seasoning and water; bring to a boil. Stir in noodles; reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes, or until noodles are tender. Remove from heat; stir in cheese before serving. Serves 4.

Southwest Pork Tenderloin with Vegetables

  • 1-1/2 pound pork tenderloin
  • 4 baking potatoes, quartered
  • 4 red and/or orange peppers, thickly sliced
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 1-1/4 ounce packet taco seasoning mix
  • Optional: salsa, sour cream

Combine pork, potatoes, peppers, onion, oil and seasoning mix in a large bowl; mix to coat. Place pork in the center of an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet; arrange vegetables around pork. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, until pork and potatoes are tender. Let stand several minutes before slicing pork. Garnish with salsa and sour cream if desired. Serves 4 to 6.

Sweet and Spicy Sloppy Joe on Bun

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 3/4 cup onion, chopped
  • 3/4 cup green pepper, chopped
  • 3/4 cup fresh or canned jalapeÃ±os, chopped and seeds removed
  • 1-1/2 cups ketchup
  • 6-ounce can tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon full-flavor molasses
  • 12 hamburger buns, split

In a skillet over medium heat, cook beef with onion until no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker; stir in remaining ingredients except buns.

Cover and cook on low setting for 2 to 4 hours, until thickened and vegetables are soft. To serve, spoon onto buns. Makes 12 servings.

Easy-Cheesy Bacon and Wild Rice Soup

  • 9 to 10 slices bacon, diced
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 (10-3/4 ounce) cans cream of potato soup
  • 1-1/2 cups cooked wild rice
  • 2 pints half-and-half
  • 2 cups American cheese, shredded

Saute bacon and onion together until bacon is crisp and onion is tender; drain and set aside. Combine soup and rice in a saucepan; stir in bacon mixture, half-and-half and cheese. Cook over low heat until cheese melts. Serves 6 to 8.

Banana Bread Brownies

  • 1-1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 2 eggs
  • 1-3/4 cups (3 or 4) ripe bananas, mashed
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Brown Butter Frosting:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 4 cups powdered sugar
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons milk

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour 15x10-inch jelly roll pan. For the bars, in a large bowl, beat together sugar, sour cream, butter, and eggs until creamy. Blend in bananas and vanilla extract. Add flour, baking soda, salt, and blend for 1 minute. Stir in walnuts.

Spread batter evenly into pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Meanwhile, for frosting, heat butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until boiling. Let the butter turn a delicate brown and remove from heat immediately.

Add powdered sugar, vanilla extract and milk. Whisk together until smooth (it should be thicker than a glaze but thinner than frosting). Using a spatula, spread the brown butter frosting over the warm (but not hot) bars (the frosting will be easier to spread while the bars are still warm).

Mamaw's German Chocolate Cake

This deliciously moist, traditional semi-homemade cake uses old fashioned frosting to create the best German Chocolate frosting/filling loaded with coconut and pecans.

For the cake:

  • 2 boxes German chocolate cake mix
  • 2 (3.4 ounce) boxes instant chocolate pudding
  • 16 ounces sour cream
  • 8 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1-1/2 cups water
  • 2/3 cup canola oil

For the frosting/filling:

  • 2 cups evaporated milk
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 6 large egg yolks
  • 1 cup butter
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 4 cups shredded or flaked sweetened coconut
  • 3-1/2 cups chopped pecans

Preheat oven to temperature specified on cake mix. Generously grease three cake pans.

Add all ingredients for cake in a large mixing bowl and mix on low with stand or hand mixer just until blended, then on medium for 2 minutes.

Pour batter equally into the three cake pans. Bake for 30 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes. Then, turn cakes out on cooling rack to cool completely.

To prepare the frosting/filling, combine first four ingredients in large saucepan. Place on stovetop on low heat. Stirring constantly, melt butter and bring to a low boil. Cook while stirring for 12 minutes.

Remove from burner and add vanilla, 1/2 of coconut and 1/2 of pecans. Stir while cooling and frosting becomes thicker. Add rest of coconut and pecans. Mix well.

To assemble the cake, place first round cake on cake stand or turntable. Generously spoon out 1/3 of the frosting on to the cake. Carefully spread to the edges. Repeat with the rest of the cakes. Use a spatula to smooth the sides of the frosting between the layers. Fill any gaps between the layers with any extra frosting. Left over frosting can be added to the top.

Cover and store any leftover cake at room temperature for 1 day or cover and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Frosted Lemon Sheet Cake

  • 1 (18-1/2 ounce) package lemon cake mix
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 (15-3/4 ounce) can lemon pie filling
  • Optional: thin lemon slices

Frosting:

  • 3-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 to 2-1/2 cups powdered sugar

In a large bowl, beat dry cake mix and eggs with an electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Stir in lemon zest; fold in pie filling.

Spread batter in a greased 15x10-inch jelly-roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes, until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Set pan on a wire rack; cool.

To prepare frosting, in a bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, lemon juice and powdered sugar until smooth. Beat in enough powdered sugar to make a spreadable consistency.

Spread cooled cake with prepared frosting. Garnish squares of cake with lemon slices, if desired.

Pecan Crunch Ice Cream Dessert

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked
  • 1 cup butter, melted
  • 1 (12-ounce) jar favorite ice cream topping, divided
  • 1/2 gallon favorite ice cream

In a bowl, mix all ingredients except ice cream topping and ice cream. Spread on a lightly greased 15x10-inch jelly-roll pan.

Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes; stir. Bake for another 5 minutes, or until golden. Cool; crumble half of mixture into an ungreased 13x9-inch glass baking pan. Spoon half of ice cream topping over crumb mixture. Slice ice cream and arrange slices over topping. Crumble remaining crumb mixture on top; drizzle with remaining topping.

Cover and freeze. Soften slightly before serving. Makes 18 servings.

Italian Coconut Cream Cake

  • 2 boxes white cake mix each enough to make a 9x13 cake
  • 3.4 ounce instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 8 large eggs
  • Vegetable oil amount called for on both cake mix packages
  • 2 cups whole buttermilk, low fat is fine
  • 1/2 cup cream of coconut
  • 12 to 14 ounce bag shredded sweetened coconut, reserve half for decorating
  • 1 cup chopped pecans

To make the icing:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1 cup butter, room temperature
  • 8 ounce marshmallow cream
  • 7 to 8 cups powdered sugar, more may be needed, see note
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1/8 teaspoon almond flavoring
  • 1 cup pecan halves, for decorating, optional

To make cake, place all cake ingredients except pecans and coconut in a large mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until well combined and fully incorporated, scraping down the sides as needed. Once well combined, beat one minute more.

Add in pecans and coconut and mix until just incorporated. Divide batter evenly among three, well greased, 9-inch cake pans. Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Once done, allow to cool ten minutes in the pan before turning out. Allow to cool completely before frosting.

To make icing, cream room temperature butter and room temperature cream cheese together with an electric mixer. Add a cup of powdered sugar and beat that in as well.

Add marshmallow cream and another cup of powdered sugar, vanilla, and almond extract. Mix again, adding in powdered sugar a cup at a time until fully incorporated, scraping down sides as needed. Mix in just enough until icing pulls from the side and stiff peaks form when the mixer paddle/beater is pulled up.

Toast the remaining shredded coconut by spreading it out on a baking sheet and placing in a 350 degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes, keeping an eye on it to prevent burning. Allow to cool.

Ice cake layers as you normally would. Using clean hands, gently press toasted coconut into the bottom sides of the cake.

Fill an icing bag with icing. Pipe dollops all around the top and press a pecan half into each, ending with a large dollop in the center of the cake. I like to refrigerate mine to get it chilled before serving, but you don't have to.

Notes: This makes a three layer, nine-inch cake. It is about twice the amount of servings of a normal cake.

The amount of powdered sugar is going to vary based on your taste. I tend to use the lower amount called for in the recipe but you may prefer the higher amount. You can taste as you add it, bit by bit, and decide, 8 cups is a general guideline. However, if your house is warm, you may want to add an additional cup or two. Alternatively, you could refrigerate the completed icing for an hour or so and then use it, this will stiffen it up as well. Icing is done when it pulls away from the sides of the bowl while mixing and forms stiff peaks that remain when the mixing paddle is pulled up.

To make half a recipe, half all ingredients except the pudding mix, a 3.4 ounce box is fine for a whole and half recipe.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

w

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy