Mom's favorite — dishes, that is

I looked through a Gooseberry Patch cookbook recently that featured recipes from all over the country. Each recipe chosen was a "Mom's Favorite Recipe" sent in by family members. It was very interesting to see what was chosen as mom's favorite by her children.
I quickly selected a few recipes from the book to share with you today, and as you prepare these recipes, think about what your children might say about your favorite recipes. I might have to ask my children this question and see what they tell me.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, reserving half of the noodles. Mix lightly and spoon into a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle reserved noodles on top.
Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.
In a skillet over medium heat, brown beef with onion and green pepper; drain. Stir in remaining ingredients except corn muffin mix. Transfer to a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside.
Prepare corn muffin mix according to package directions; spoon batter over beef mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, until beef mixture is bubbly and topping is golden.
In a stockpot, combine undrained tomatoes, salsa, broth, barley, water and seasonings. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beans, corn and chicken. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil.
Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for another 5 minutes, or until barley is tender. Ladle into bowls. Top with cheese and sour cream, if desired. Serves 8 to 10.
In a large bowl, stir together muffin mix, egg, milk and mustard. Fold in hot dog pieces and cheese.
Drop batter by tablespoonfuls into 32 lightly greased mini muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, until lightly golden. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes; turn muffins out of pan.
Serve alongside of your favorite chili recipe, or by themselves, as desired. Makes about 2 1/2 dozen.
In a 4-quart slow cooker, combine chicken and tomatoes with juice. Cover and cook on low setting for 4 hours. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain and add to slow cooker. Stir in sour cream and soup. Top with cheese; stir again.
Cover and cook on low setting for an additional 2 hours. Stir just before serving; add hot sauce to taste, if desired. Serves 6 to 8.
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cover and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Makes 10 to 12 servings.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add pork chops, carrots and potatoes; cook until pork chops are browned. Stir in soup, water and salt.
Cover skillet and simmer over low heat for 40 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
Cook beef in a skillet over medium-high heat; drain. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Crumble beef; cook until no longer pink. Add onion and green pepper; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, tomatoes with juice, seasoning and water; bring to a boil. Stir in noodles; reduce heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes, or until noodles are tender. Remove from heat; stir in cheese before serving. Serves 4.
Combine pork, potatoes, peppers, onion, oil and seasoning mix in a large bowl; mix to coat. Place pork in the center of an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet; arrange vegetables around pork. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, until pork and potatoes are tender. Let stand several minutes before slicing pork. Garnish with salsa and sour cream if desired. Serves 4 to 6.
In a skillet over medium heat, cook beef with onion until no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker; stir in remaining ingredients except buns.
Cover and cook on low setting for 2 to 4 hours, until thickened and vegetables are soft. To serve, spoon onto buns. Makes 12 servings.
Saute bacon and onion together until bacon is crisp and onion is tender; drain and set aside. Combine soup and rice in a saucepan; stir in bacon mixture, half-and-half and cheese. Cook over low heat until cheese melts. Serves 6 to 8.
Brown Butter Frosting:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour 15x10-inch jelly roll pan. For the bars, in a large bowl, beat together sugar, sour cream, butter, and eggs until creamy. Blend in bananas and vanilla extract. Add flour, baking soda, salt, and blend for 1 minute. Stir in walnuts.
Spread batter evenly into pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Meanwhile, for frosting, heat butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until boiling. Let the butter turn a delicate brown and remove from heat immediately.
Add powdered sugar, vanilla extract and milk. Whisk together until smooth (it should be thicker than a glaze but thinner than frosting). Using a spatula, spread the brown butter frosting over the warm (but not hot) bars (the frosting will be easier to spread while the bars are still warm).
This deliciously moist, traditional semi-homemade cake uses old fashioned frosting to create the best German Chocolate frosting/filling loaded with coconut and pecans.
For the cake:
For the frosting/filling:
Preheat oven to temperature specified on cake mix. Generously grease three cake pans.
Add all ingredients for cake in a large mixing bowl and mix on low with stand or hand mixer just until blended, then on medium for 2 minutes.
Pour batter equally into the three cake pans. Bake for 30 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes. Then, turn cakes out on cooling rack to cool completely.
To prepare the frosting/filling, combine first four ingredients in large saucepan. Place on stovetop on low heat. Stirring constantly, melt butter and bring to a low boil. Cook while stirring for 12 minutes.
Remove from burner and add vanilla, 1/2 of coconut and 1/2 of pecans. Stir while cooling and frosting becomes thicker. Add rest of coconut and pecans. Mix well.
To assemble the cake, place first round cake on cake stand or turntable. Generously spoon out 1/3 of the frosting on to the cake. Carefully spread to the edges. Repeat with the rest of the cakes. Use a spatula to smooth the sides of the frosting between the layers. Fill any gaps between the layers with any extra frosting. Left over frosting can be added to the top.
Cover and store any leftover cake at room temperature for 1 day or cover and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Frosting:
In a large bowl, beat dry cake mix and eggs with an electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Stir in lemon zest; fold in pie filling.
Spread batter in a greased 15x10-inch jelly-roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes, until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Set pan on a wire rack; cool.
To prepare frosting, in a bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, lemon juice and powdered sugar until smooth. Beat in enough powdered sugar to make a spreadable consistency.
Spread cooled cake with prepared frosting. Garnish squares of cake with lemon slices, if desired.
In a bowl, mix all ingredients except ice cream topping and ice cream. Spread on a lightly greased 15x10-inch jelly-roll pan.
Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes; stir. Bake for another 5 minutes, or until golden. Cool; crumble half of mixture into an ungreased 13x9-inch glass baking pan. Spoon half of ice cream topping over crumb mixture. Slice ice cream and arrange slices over topping. Crumble remaining crumb mixture on top; drizzle with remaining topping.
Cover and freeze. Soften slightly before serving. Makes 18 servings.
To make the icing:
To make cake, place all cake ingredients except pecans and coconut in a large mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer until well combined and fully incorporated, scraping down the sides as needed. Once well combined, beat one minute more.
Add in pecans and coconut and mix until just incorporated. Divide batter evenly among three, well greased, 9-inch cake pans. Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Once done, allow to cool ten minutes in the pan before turning out. Allow to cool completely before frosting.
To make icing, cream room temperature butter and room temperature cream cheese together with an electric mixer. Add a cup of powdered sugar and beat that in as well.
Add marshmallow cream and another cup of powdered sugar, vanilla, and almond extract. Mix again, adding in powdered sugar a cup at a time until fully incorporated, scraping down sides as needed. Mix in just enough until icing pulls from the side and stiff peaks form when the mixer paddle/beater is pulled up.
Toast the remaining shredded coconut by spreading it out on a baking sheet and placing in a 350 degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes, keeping an eye on it to prevent burning. Allow to cool.
Ice cake layers as you normally would. Using clean hands, gently press toasted coconut into the bottom sides of the cake.
Fill an icing bag with icing. Pipe dollops all around the top and press a pecan half into each, ending with a large dollop in the center of the cake. I like to refrigerate mine to get it chilled before serving, but you don't have to.
Notes: This makes a three layer, nine-inch cake. It is about twice the amount of servings of a normal cake.
The amount of powdered sugar is going to vary based on your taste. I tend to use the lower amount called for in the recipe but you may prefer the higher amount. You can taste as you add it, bit by bit, and decide, 8 cups is a general guideline. However, if your house is warm, you may want to add an additional cup or two. Alternatively, you could refrigerate the completed icing for an hour or so and then use it, this will stiffen it up as well. Icing is done when it pulls away from the sides of the bowl while mixing and forms stiff peaks that remain when the mixing paddle is pulled up.
To make half a recipe, half all ingredients except the pudding mix, a 3.4 ounce box is fine for a whole and half recipe.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
