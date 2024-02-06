Misusing the Bible

One of the temptations we sometimes have in reading the Bible is to make a direct comparison between our own times and the narratives we find in the pages of scripture. Certainly, there are big-picture ideas and concepts that can help inform how we are to apply scripture, but we should be very careful when we try to cram the stories of the Bible into our 21st century context.

Currently, our country's government is in the midst of a shutdown. The primary reason for this shutdown is funding for a physical wall that would be constructed on the border between the United States and Mexico. Recently, on social media and on pundit-driven television, I have seen folks appealing to the Bible to garner support for the building of a wall on our southern border. While I am sure that no harm is intended by these folks, I nevertheless am very discouraged when I see the Bible being used in such a manner.

Some people have appealed to the story found in the Book of Nehemiah, where the cup-bearer of the Persian king, Nehemiah, inspects the walls around Jerusalem and starts a community development project to rebuild the walls (see Nehemiah 2:11-20). However, the purposes of that ancient wall and this proposed modern wall are vastly different. Nor do I think it is wise to compare the country with the largest, most powerful military in human history with the hardscrabble Judeans who were returning from exile.