Mist of a mushroom

Deer and squirrels eat these and many other woodland mushrooms.

I love going out into nature with my camera on misty days. Sometimes the photo opportunities are magical, showing a side of nature many people miss.

Information I found researching this mushroom indicated it is edible when young. I enjoyed the quiet dampness of this December afternoon, collected this nice photograph and left the mushroom alone. If you are not a seasoned mycologist, I advise you to do the same.