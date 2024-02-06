All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresDecember 15, 2018

Mist of a mushroom

This little mushroom was growing on a small rotting log that was lying on the ground in the woods. I think it is a "deer mushroom," also called a "fawn mushroom." The outer bark of the small log has long since rotted away and the deer mushroom was growing out of the wood...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

This little mushroom was growing on a small rotting log that was lying on the ground in the woods. I think it is a "deer mushroom," also called a "fawn mushroom." The outer bark of the small log has long since rotted away and the deer mushroom was growing out of the wood.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Deer and squirrels eat these and many other woodland mushrooms.

I love going out into nature with my camera on misty days. Sometimes the photo opportunities are magical, showing a side of nature many people miss.

Information I found researching this mushroom indicated it is edible when young. I enjoyed the quiet dampness of this December afternoon, collected this nice photograph and left the mushroom alone. If you are not a seasoned mycologist, I advise you to do the same.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
ColumnOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy