Mist of a mushroom

By Aaron Horrell
This little mushroom was growing on a small rotting log that was lying on the ground in the woods. I think it is a "deer mushroom," also called a "fawn mushroom." The outer bark of the small log has long since rotted away and the deer mushroom was growing out of the wood.
Deer and squirrels eat these and many other woodland mushrooms.
I love going out into nature with my camera on misty days. Sometimes the photo opportunities are magical, showing a side of nature many people miss.
Information I found researching this mushroom indicated it is edible when young. I enjoyed the quiet dampness of this December afternoon, collected this nice photograph and left the mushroom alone. If you are not a seasoned mycologist, I advise you to do the same.
