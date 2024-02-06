All sections
FeaturesAugust 14, 2021

Missouri turns 200

Missourians all over the state gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the bicentennial -- Missouri's 200th birthday. It was the 24th state to enter the union in 1821. In Cape Girardeau County, people gathered outside the former county courthouse, at the Cape River Heritage Musuem and the Red House Interpretive Center, among other places...

Photos and text by Sarah Yenesel
Cristina Welker as Marie Watkins Oliver and Mick Hogan as Mark Twain pose for a photo taken by an attendee of the bicentennial celebration in Jackson Tuesday Aug. 10, 2021. Marie Watkins Oliver is known as the Betsy Ross of Missouri since she designed and created the Missouri flag. Mark Twain is a famous writer and Missouri native.
Cristina Welker as Marie Watkins Oliver and Mick Hogan as Mark Twain pose for a photo taken by an attendee of the bicentennial celebration in Jackson Tuesday Aug. 10, 2021. Marie Watkins Oliver is known as the Betsy Ross of Missouri since she designed and created the Missouri flag. Mark Twain is a famous writer and Missouri native.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Missourians all over the state gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the bicentennial -- Missouri's 200th birthday. It was the 24th state to enter the union in 1821.

In Cape Girardeau County, people gathered outside the former county courthouse, at the Cape River Heritage Musuem and the Red House Interpretive Center, among other places.

Most celebrations included the state dessert -- ice cream. The State Historical Society of Missouri asked communities to host ice cream socials as a tasty way to commemorate the state's history. During the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, ice cream waffle cones were introduced.

While preparations for the Show Me State's birthday have been going on for months, it was finally time to sit back and enjoy our statehood with some ice cream.

