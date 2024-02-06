All sections
FeaturesMarch 23, 2019

Missouri Farm Bureau Award

Submitted by Chris Davault Karen James, Bollinger County Farm Bureau insurance producer, was recognized for 20 years of service with Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Companies. James began her career with Farm Bureau in April 1998. She is pictured with Blake Hurst, president, Missouri Farm Bureau, left, at Missouri Farm Bureau’s All Star Conference, March 7 and 8 in Branson, Missouri.

story image illustation

Submitted by Chris Davault

Community

