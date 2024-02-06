Missouri dog gets new foot thanks to 3-D printing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- "You want to get a new foot? Want to get a new foot?" cooed Kendra Earl Warlow as she bent over and petted Tucker, her 5-year-old Australian shepherd.

Tucker bounced energetically around a basement lab in Noyes Hall, introducing himself to each and every person in the room. Born without several bones in his hind right foot, Tucker has spent his life hopping on three legs.

Warlow picked up Tucker when he was only 8 months old and has stuck close to him ever since.

"He was the last one left in the litter. Nobody wanted him because of his foot," she said. "Nothing stops him."

She laughed as she told stories of Tucker racing around the yard and house with her second, younger Australian shepherd, Indie, not letting his missing foot slow him down.

The damage to Tucker's leg, while manageable, continues to cause pain through Tucker's back and into his hind quarter. He is on a number of medications and Warlow worries that the missing foot will only worsen the pain for Tucker, if not lead to even more serious problems.

While working on her master's thesis in Ellis Library, Warlow saw members of the Mizzou 3D Printing Club working with the 3-D printers in the library. She had an idea. She walked up to a member and asked, "Hey, I got a dog. He doesn't have a foot, want to make one?"

That was a little over a year ago. Recently, Tucker tried out his newest prosthetic prototypes.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Tucker, who has not previously used a prosthetic, switched between standing and lying down, waiting as Warlow tested out each new option. The club prepared three different prototypes to try out during the meeting.