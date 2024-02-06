Missouri citizen scientist has become hummingbird expert

LEASBURG, Mo. -- The ruby-throated hummingbird flitted past the wildflowers at Onondaga Cave State Park toward the feeder full of sugar water and into a trap.

It was the first specimen of the day for Lanny Chambers. He pulled the hummingbird out of the netting, put it into a mesh bag and then examined the adult female under lamp light. This hummingbird came in at 3.4 grams, about the weight of a penny. Around one of its legs, he fastened a metal ring engraved with an identification number: M41841.

Chambers belongs to a small group of citizen-scientists across the continent who study hummingbirds -- a job that is both laborious and essential as scientists seek to learn more about the migratory bird's role as a pollinator in an era of climate change.

"I don't know of anyone else in the state who's done more research on hummingbirds than Lanny," said Sarah Kendrick, Missouri's state ornithologist.

Chambers, 72, a retired graphic designer from Fenton, said he bands about 400 per year. The vast majority are ruby-throated hummingbirds (Archilochus colubris), the only species known to nest in Missouri.

Lanny Chambers, a master hummingbird bander, examines a hummingbird during a banding event at Onondaga Cave State Park on Aug. 31. Jerry Naunheim Jr. ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Because hummingbirds are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, banding them requires a license from the U.S. Geological Survey's Bird Banding Laboratory. And Chambers is one of 110 people in the United States permitted to do so, said Bruce Peterjohn, chief of the Bird Banding Laboratory. He said another 24 licensees live in Canada.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds, common across the eastern United States, generally winter in Central America before migrating and nesting in North America in the spring.

"We hope that if we band enough birds, we'll catch each other's birds and learn more about their migration travels," Chambers said. "We can make generalizations, but we have precious little data. Hummingbirds are way too small to carry radios."

Chambers and his wife, Linda, first became interested in the quarrelsome birds during a trip to Colorado in the 1980s.

"They're relatively fearless," he said. "They know they can out-fly just about anything else. They're not fast, but they're so maneuverable they're very hard to catch.

"And they're beautiful. Their iridescent feathers catch people's eyes."

Threats to the birds

Chambers has maintained Hummingbirds.net since 1995; until recently, on the site, he plotted the visitor-submitted location and dates of first spring hummingbird sightings.

A 2013 study published in The Auk, the Journal of The American Orinthologists' Union, suggests climate change could affect the relationship between hummingbirds and the plants they pollinate. The study uses data collected on Chambers' site and from the group Journey North.