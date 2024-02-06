You may have seen or heard negative stories concerning pastors and religious organizations. Most pastors struggle financially, and most churches give sacrificially to minister to the needs of their members as well as their communities. However, there are people who believe all clergy live like health and wealth televangelists. Such people are calling for the removal of pastors' tax-exempt statuses.

Our denomination has a program to help financially support retired pastors and their spouses, Mission Dignity. Our financial company that manages this is Guidestone Financial Resources, not to be confused with Guidepost, the secular company who ran the investigation I mentioned in a previous column.

It is moving to watch the recipients tell their stories. Did you realize that there are pastors who started out serving churches without pay? One couple tells a story of preaching at a church and receiving nothing for their labor. They were hungry, and no one had invited them to lunch. The wife saw an advertisement for cheeseburgers for one dollar. She searched her purse and could only find 95 cents. She asked her husband to pull the car over so she could search the seat cushions for loose change. As she got out of the car, she stepped on a nickel that was on the ground in front of her. They rejoiced knowing that the Lord had provided for their need. She said that was an example of how God always took care of them.

Would it make you feel good to take money away from people like these? There are multiple stories of people like this couple who served little churches for low wages. Now they are in their retirement years, and they have nothing. Not because they refused to work, but because they did not serve God for the money.