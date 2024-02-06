Missing the fair? Make your own fair food.

Normally this time of year, Scott and I would be looking forward to heading off to the East Perry County Fair, after having already been to the SEMO District Fair. Things are so different this year with most festivals and fairs canceled, and we find ourselves missing it all so much.

Part of the fair and festival fun is seeing what foods are being offered. A good fresh corndog is always in store for Scott, and an ice cold lemon shake up for me.

I decided to share a few recipes with you today for some fair-food-favorites so you can make your at home and relive the memories from years past. Enjoy!

Lemon Shake-Up

1/2 fresh lemon (or more, depending on your taste, size of lemon or how juicy it is)

12 ounces distilled water (may use tap water if you prefer that)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Ice cube (as needed)

Place water in a covered shaker and squeeze lemon into it until it is completely juiced (you may like to cut the lemon pieces into quarters to do this as they are easier to handle, or use a reamer instead).

Pour the sugar into the shaker and add just a few ice cubes to agitate but do not overfill your shaker.

Affix the lid or cap and shake mixture until the sugar completely dissolves.

Pour lemon shake-up into a large serving glass (about a 24 ounce size or larger) and add more ice to fill the glass as needed.

Drink up and be prepared to make more!

Source: www.food.com/recipe/lemon-shake-up-86340

Classic Corn Dogs

One of the best parts of the many fairs and festivals is the corn dogs! When we go to the fair, Scott always wants one and we'll walk around for awhile until he picks out just the right place to get one.

Yield: 1 dozen.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Dash pepper

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 cup evaporated milk

Oil for deep-fat frying

12 wooden skewers

12 hot dogs

In a bowl, whisk the first eight ingredients. Whisk in egg and milk just until blended. Transfer batter to a tall drinking glass.

In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375Â°. Insert skewers into hot dogs. Dip hot dogs into batter; allow excess batter to drip off. Fry corn dogs, a few at a time, 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/indiana-style-corn-dogs/

Funnel Cakes

This funnel cake recipe is simpler to make than doughnuts, and it's just as good.

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup 2% milk

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Oil for deep-fat frying

Confectioners' sugar

In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, water and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; beat into egg mixture until smooth. In a deep cast-iron or electric skillet, heat oil to 375 degrees.

Cover the bottom of a funnel spout with your finger; ladle 1/2 cup batter into the funnel. Holding the funnel several inches above the oil, release your finger and move the funnel in a spiral motion until all the batter is released, scraping with a rubber spatula if needed.

Fry until golden brown, 2 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners' sugar; serve warm.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/funnel-cakes/

Deep-Fried Oreos

You can give the batter a kick by adding a pinch of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla extract.

18 Oreo cookies

Oil for deep-fat frying

1 cup biscuit/baking mix

1 large egg

1/2 cup 2% milk

Confectioners' sugar

On each of eighteen 4-inch wooden skewers, thread one cookie, inserting pointed end of skewer into filling. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour.

In a deep cast-iron skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Place biscuit mix in a shallow bowl. In another bowl, combine egg and milk; whisk into biscuit mix just until moistened.