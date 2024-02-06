Missing the fair? Make your own fair food.

Normally this time of year, Scott and I would be looking forward to heading off to the East Perry County Fair, after having already been to the SEMO District Fair. Things are so different this year with most festivals and fairs canceled, and we find ourselves missing it all so much.
Part of the fair and festival fun is seeing what foods are being offered. A good fresh corndog is always in store for Scott, and an ice cold lemon shake up for me.
I decided to share a few recipes with you today for some fair-food-favorites so you can make your at home and relive the memories from years past. Enjoy!
Place water in a covered shaker and squeeze lemon into it until it is completely juiced (you may like to cut the lemon pieces into quarters to do this as they are easier to handle, or use a reamer instead).
Pour the sugar into the shaker and add just a few ice cubes to agitate but do not overfill your shaker.
Affix the lid or cap and shake mixture until the sugar completely dissolves.
Pour lemon shake-up into a large serving glass (about a 24 ounce size or larger) and add more ice to fill the glass as needed.
Drink up and be prepared to make more!
Source: www.food.com/recipe/lemon-shake-up-86340
One of the best parts of the many fairs and festivals is the corn dogs! When we go to the fair, Scott always wants one and we'll walk around for awhile until he picks out just the right place to get one.
Yield: 1 dozen.
In a bowl, whisk the first eight ingredients. Whisk in egg and milk just until blended. Transfer batter to a tall drinking glass.
In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375Â°. Insert skewers into hot dogs. Dip hot dogs into batter; allow excess batter to drip off. Fry corn dogs, a few at a time, 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/indiana-style-corn-dogs/
This funnel cake recipe is simpler to make than doughnuts, and it's just as good.
In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk, water and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; beat into egg mixture until smooth. In a deep cast-iron or electric skillet, heat oil to 375 degrees.
Cover the bottom of a funnel spout with your finger; ladle 1/2 cup batter into the funnel. Holding the funnel several inches above the oil, release your finger and move the funnel in a spiral motion until all the batter is released, scraping with a rubber spatula if needed.
Fry until golden brown, 2 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners' sugar; serve warm.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/funnel-cakes/
You can give the batter a kick by adding a pinch of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla extract.
On each of eighteen 4-inch wooden skewers, thread one cookie, inserting pointed end of skewer into filling. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour.
In a deep cast-iron skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375 degrees. Place biscuit mix in a shallow bowl. In another bowl, combine egg and milk; whisk into biscuit mix just until moistened.
Holding skewer, dip cookie into biscuit mixture to coat both sides; shake off excess.
Fry cookies, a few at a time, until golden brown, 1-2 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving. Yield: 1-1/2 dozen
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/deep-fried-cookies/
This favorite kettle corn recipe is easy to make and great for movie night, game day, or snack time.
In a large heavy pot with a lid, heat the coconut oil over medium-high heat. Add the popcorn kernels. When the coconut oil sizzles, sprinkle the sugar over the popcorn kernels. Cover and stir or shake the pan until the popping slows down. The popcorn should be done popping in about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and pour the kettle corn into a large bowl. Sprinkle with salt and toss.
Note: The kettle corn will keep for 2-3 days. Store in an air-tight container or Ziploc bag.
Source: www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/easy-kettle-corn/
Who doesn't love turkey legs at a fair? Why wait for the next fair when you can make incredible turkey legs at home? Grab the seasonings and begin!
Divide drumsticks between two large resealable bags. In a bowl, whisk remaining ingredients until blended. Add 3/4 cup marinade to drumsticks, dividing evenly between bags. Seal bags and turn to coat. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove drumsticks from marinade to a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan; discard marinade in bags.
Bake, covered, 45 minutes. Uncover; bake 45-60 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 175 degrees, basting occasionally with reserved marinade.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/hot-spicy-turkey-legs/
These drizzled confections look gorgeous and taste over-the-top yummy. With peanut butter flavor and a salty burst, they'll be the treats you can't wait to make each year.
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper and grease the paper; set aside. Wash and thoroughly dry apples. Insert a pop stick into the top of each; set aside.
Place chocolate chips in separate microwave-safe bowls. Heat in a microwave until melted; stir until smooth. In another microwave-safe bowl, melt candy coating and shortening; stir until smooth.
Combine caramels and water in another microwave-safe bowl. Heat in a microwave until melted; stir until smooth. Dip apples into caramel; turn to coat. Immediately press pretzels and Reese's pieces into sides of apples. Drizzle melted chocolate and candy coating over tops. Place on prepared pan; let stand until set.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/gourmet-caramel-apples/
Pizza on a Stick
Your family can have fun turning sausage, pepperoni, veggies and pizza dough into these cute kabobs. Give our version a try or make your own using you favorite light pizza toppings.
Unroll pizza dough onto a lightly floured surface; cut widthwise into 1-inch-wide strips. Starting at the pointed end of a prepared skewer, pierce skewer through one end of dough strip. Spiral-wrap dough strip around skewer, allowing vegetables and meats to peek through. Wrap the remaining end of dough strip around skewer above the first ingredient. Repeat with remaining dough strips and prepared skewers.
Arrange kabobs on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake 10-12 minutes or until vegetables are tender and pizza crust is golden. Immediately sprinkle with cheese. Serve with pizza sauce.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pizza-on-a-stick/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.