Minimalist tips to maximize the holidays

After spending nearly $2,000 in gifts for her daughter's first Christmas in 2017, Meg Nordmann knew her holiday strategy had to change.

"I totally blew it that first Christmas with her," said the Florida-based author of "Have Yourself a Minimalist Christmas." "I bought everything this child needed through the first five years of her life."

Today, she is more intentional with holiday spending -- a staple of the minimalist lifestyle she adopted. Minimalism eliminates distractions to free up room, time or money to do what you value. In Nordmann's case, she avoids unnecessary spending to stay on course toward reaching early retirement with her husband.

You can use minimalist tips to keep your own financial goals on track, and still have a meaningful holiday season.

Review your holiday budget

This year, consumers plan to spend $998 on average on items such as gifts, food, decorations and other holiday-related purchases for themselves and their families, according to a National Retail Federation holiday survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Your budget may differ, but it's worth considering that $1,000 could cover a month's rent, an unexpected car repair or vet bill. Even one-fifth of that would make a decent start on an emergency fund, ideal in an uncertain economy roiled by a pandemic.

You don't need to sacrifice gift-giving entirely. But before you start your holiday shopping, prioritize your own financial goals before determining what to spend on others.

Set expectations

Let family members know ahead of time whether you're changing your holiday approach. Last year, Nordmann and her family decided months in advance that they were only exchanging books.

Joshua Becker, Arizona resident and founder of the Becoming Minimalist blog, has an understanding with his family.

"I have a brother and a sister, and we've stopped exchanging gifts," he said. "We just pool our money together and get one nice gift for our parents."

They also trade off on buying gifts for each other's kids. Becker's teens have learned to expect gifts that include one thing they need, one thing they want and a shared family experience.

Marion Haberman, a YouTuber at the channel My Jewish Mommy Life, and her extended family have a strategy that doesn't require a multiperson gift exchange with several people over eight nights of Hanukkah.

"We only do gifts for the kids -- nieces, nephews, grandchildren -- for their birthdays," she said. "In our home, we do one present for each kid for each night."