Mingo records first brood of rare duck species

PUXICO, Mo. -- If you have plans to visit the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge soon and luck is on your side, you may catch a glimpse of a rare duck species in Missouri.

"We've been seeing black-bellied whistling ducks off and on for about 10 years, but sightings have become more and more common," Mingo National Wildlife Refuge biologist Brad Pendley said earlier this week. "We've been consistently seeing them in the summer months for the last five years."

This summer, however, is different because there is a breeding pair of whistling ducks raising seven young ducklings on the refuge, a first as far as Pendley knows.

"We don't know how long this pair has been here, but we've seen them all summer, and both adults have been seen with the brood of seven," he said.

Whistling ducks are a southern species, living primarily in Mexico, Central and South America, and along the coasts of Florida and Texas, though they do occasionally expand northward during their breeding period.

"They're following the Mississippi River up and then expanding their range," Pendley said.

It's very rare, however, to see breeding pairs this far north.

"We think this is only the fourth or fifth recorded breeding in Missouri," he said.

Ironically, three of those broods have been reported in the last week, and two of them are in Stoddard County.

"Having them breed here is what is significant, and it's fascinating," Pendley said. "The fact they're breeding this far north is pretty interesting."