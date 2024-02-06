All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresApril 23, 2021
Milan gets buzzier with 1 million bees in designer hives
MILAN -- Italy's financial and fashion capital of Milan got a little buzzier Thursday with a project mixing biodiversity with art. A bee collective introduced 17 new colonies to new designer hives, bringing to 1 million the city's population of honeybees cultivated by the Urban Beehives project. Creator Claudia Zanfi said the project aims to "create an intersection between artistic language and biodiversity."...
By CHARLENE PELE ~ Associated Press
Beekeeper Francesco Capoano moves a frame from a hive at an apiary Thursday in Milan, Italy.
Beekeeper Francesco Capoano moves a frame from a hive at an apiary Thursday in Milan, Italy.Luca Bruno ~ Associated Press

MILAN -- Italy's financial and fashion capital of Milan got a little buzzier Thursday with a project mixing biodiversity with art.

A bee collective introduced 17 new colonies to new designer hives, bringing to 1 million the city's population of honeybees cultivated by the Urban Beehives project. Creator Claudia Zanfi said the project aims to "create an intersection between artistic language and biodiversity."

The art is in the form of hives designed by international artists and the biodiversity comes from the bees, which help pollinate plants in the city's expanding green spaces.

The new hives were introduced to their homes in the Cascina Merlata Park, 50 acres of new park dedicated last year on land used for the Expo 2015 World's Fair, which focused on food, food security and nutrition.

The seven-year-old, prize-winning project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and producing a sweet treat of honey. It's billed as one of the biggest urban bee collectives in Europe, with hives placed in four public parks in the city.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Beekeeper Francesco Capoano holds a frame at an apiary Thursday in Milan, Italy.
Beekeeper Francesco Capoano holds a frame at an apiary Thursday in Milan, Italy.Luca Bruno ~ Associated Press

"Urban Beehives is a redevelopment project of urban green through the reintroduction of bees in the city," Zanfi said. "There always have been bees in the city, but creating a public space for them is what is new."

Starting next week, Zanfi's group Green Island will offer courses and workshops at the park on beekeeping and the bees' critical role in helping maintain a healthy planet.

Two years ago, the Rome-based Food and Agricultural Organization sounded an alarm declining bee populations pose threat to global food security and nutrition.

"The bees have a fundamental role for our lives, but also for the life of the planet," Zanfi said.

Read all AP stories about climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy