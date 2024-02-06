Midnight Cafeteria feeds Taipei's stray cats

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Pipi already dines well.

The plump, black-and-white street cat lives near a night market in a neighborhood of Taiwan's capital where volunteers have fed and taken care of strays for years. But Pipi and his fellow street cats got an upgrade of their dining situation recently with the Midnight Cafeteria project.

Launched in September, the "cafeteria" is actually 45 small wooden houses painted by Taiwanese artists and scattered across Taipei. The idea is to give the cats a place to rest while making feeding them less messy.

It began in math teacher Hung Pei-ling's neighborhood, where about 20 neighbors are helping stray cats in addition to their full-time jobs.

"We want to push forward this philosophy that you don't have to be part of a very top-level association or something that takes up all of your time," she said. "You can just be one person doing something a little bit at a time, a little bit, and taken all together, you can achieve a lot."

Street cat Laoda (boss) waits for food prepared by volunteer Yuju Huang at a Midnight Cafeteria Dec. 27 in Taipei, Taiwan. Chiang Ying-ying ~ Associated Press

Hung began volunteering after a good friend rescued and raised a stray cat. For five years, she has worked with other cat lovers in the neighborhood who buy the cats food, help clean the houses and coordinate with residents who may have complaints.