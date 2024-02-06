Microfilm, but read it digital

Not so long ago, microfilm was the standard for capturing information that might otherwise be lost. Newspapers, court documents, crumbling deeds and more from those who settled the region and built it up, all are represented on roll after roll of microfilm in repositories all over the world. Digitization is the modern standard, but microfilm is sometimes the only record of documents that were filmed and destroyed, years ago. Microfilm rolls are expensive to produce or purchase, and they require specific conditions for optimal lifespan.

The Missouri State Archives, for example, has a cold-storage "vault" where silver microfilm rolls are kept as permanently as microfilm can be stored. It's a metal-lined room with rolling storage shelves, underground, and is kept very cool, around 55 degrees Fahrenheit. The Cape Girardeau County Archive Center doesn't have an area like that in our facility, but we do have heavy metal cabinets to store microfilm and microfiche.

In July of this year, we replaced our aging microfilm reader with a sleek, digital, desktop model, the ScanPro 3500, thanks to a grant from the Missouri Secretary of State's Local Records program. This machine has the capability to read microfilm or microfiche, which is like microfilm but printed on a card instead of a roll.

The digital microfilm reader allows the user to crop images from the roll into a new document and print either onto paper or save to a USB drive. This is a vast improvement over the old reader, which allowed printing, but the printed product was the same size as the microfilm reader's image -- working with it was fiddly and didn't always capture all of the information.