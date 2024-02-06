Methods of researching ancestors in deeds

The first step for researching deed records is to determine if your ancestor owned land. All but the most impoverished long-term residents in an area owned land. Value of real estate may appear beginning with the 1850 census. You may find landowners in plat maps. Tax lists include real estate. Your ancestor may have received a land grant or land patent. You may find individuals owned land from local history books. If they owned land, they had to have received title, and the land title transferred.

Usually, governments keep deed records at the county level, so most of your research will be in county records. Sometimes using a search engine for the name, county and "deeds" might find them.

Hundreds of books of indexed deed abstracts exist for U.S. counties. Larger genealogical libraries have these, and local libraries might have them for their county and surrounding counties. Microfilm of deed books exists due to the efforts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) and state archives. Copies are in the Family History Library, state archives and local libraries and archives.

The LDS church digitized microfilms, and they are available via the catalog option in Familysearch.org. Access involves creating a free account and logging in with a username and password you create. Next, click on the "Catalog" option under "Search," then enter "United States, , . Choose "Land and Property" from the resulting list of records, and a list of deed indices and deed books appears. Click on the small camera icon to view digitized images.

If you prefer to work with original deed books, travel to the county seat. Prior to your visit, check the history of county boundaries to make sure you are checking the correct location and the history of the courthouse to check for record loss. Call ahead to check for hours, location of records (courthouse, annex or archives), instructions for researchers, restrictions and whether you may make copies. Prepare to get dirty -- old books can be dusty!