NEW YORK -- A small but important exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art explores a little-known facet of architect Frank Lloyd Wright's creations: his line of wallpapers, printed and woven textiles and other home goods designed for the public.

"Frank Lloyd Wright Textiles: The Taliesin Line, 1955-60" remains on view through Apr. 5, 2020. It reveals how, in 1954, Wright entered into his first commercial venture, designing a line of affordable home products aimed at the average consumer. The designs were based on Wright's architectural designs and inspired by his buildings.

The line was named Taliesin, after his homes and studios in Wisconsin and Arizona, and was available only through authorized dealers.

Wright entered into the venture at the urging of his friend Elizabeth Gordon, editor of House Beautiful magazine.

"The intention was that this was a way for his aesthetic to reach a much larger audience," says Amelia Peck, curator of decorative arts in the Met's American Wing, and supervising curator of the Antonia Ratti Textile Center there.

An installation view of "Frank Lloyd Wright Textiles: The Taliesin Line, 1955'-'60," is seen, which runs through April 2020 at the museum in New York. The small but important exhibit at the Met explores a little-known facet of the famous architect's creations -- his cutting edge textiles. Metropolitan Museum of Art ~ Associated Press

In addition to designing affordable wallpapers and textiles for F. Schumacher and Co., Wright agreed to design furniture (for Heritage-Hendredon), paints (Martin-Senour), rugs (Karastan) and home accent pieces, made by Minic Accessories.

"Wright didn't trust interior decorators. He called them 'inferior desecrators,"' says Peck, adding another goal of the Wright-approved wallpapers and textiles for upholstery and drapery was to help people get his aesthetic right.

To publicize the Taliesin Line of products, the November 1955 issue of House Beautiful was devoted to Wright's work, presenting the entire collection. Ultimately, though, only the textiles, wallpaper, paint and furniture were produced.

While Wright's paints and furniture did not meet with much success, the wallpapers and textiles did. Many remained in production for a decade, with some updated versions rereleased in 1986 and again as recently as 2017.