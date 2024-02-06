Merry Christmas!

Whitetail deer are beautiful wild animals. They provide a thrill especially for children at or near Christmas time. Although it is widely reported that Rudolph and the other deer that pull Santa's sleigh are reindeer, whitetail deer are the only kind of deer to inhabit Southeast Missouri.
Imaginations can run wild during Christmas time and, if you see a big deer with antlers, it is OK to imagine that you might have seen one of Santa's reindeer. How wonderful that could be!
I took this photo last February a few days after a moderate snowfall. The deer on the left and the tall deer in the middle are adult does. The other three are their fawns.
