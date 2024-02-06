Merick's in Sikeston offers delicious 'Best catfish in town'

This week, I went back to Sikeston, Missouri, to test a lofty claim that I noticed on a previous visit to the town: "Best catfish in town." Merick's Sandwich Shop still had their logo on the sign out front when I pulled up, and I was excited to see if it could be true. I'm not going to claim to have tried all of the catfish available in Sikeston, and I do dislike making absolute statements, like "best" or "most" when it comes to food, because I never know when I may have missed something or when a better dish may come along. But let's talk about Merick's.

I ate there, in those quiet hours of the "late lunch," between 1 and 3 p.m., which I often do. I love going to places at this time, because there is rarely ever crowding, and I get the chance to really peruse the menu and maybe ask the waitress too many questions. At Merick's, the menu is on the wall next to the register. Of course I was after the fish, so I ordered the catfish basket.

My basket arrived with three fish filets, waffle fries (at my request, because you get to pick your side), two hush puppies, ketchup and tartar sauce. I've mentioned this before, but I feel like I'm something of a fried catfish expert because I worked for five and a half years at a local fish place during and after high school, and I cut, breaded, fried, seasoned and ate a ton of catfish. Merrick's filets were longer than my hand and filled up the to-go container they were served in. Not a wimpy piece in the bunch, all three filets were thick, with a solid coating of cornmeal that had a delightful crunch and snap when I broke them to dip in the sauce. I found the fish well seasoned, salty enough with a hint of seasoning in the breading that hit me as right. The fish inside was white, flaky and steamy, with meat that it still had plenty of moisture and wasn't dried out. The fish was obviously fried fresh.