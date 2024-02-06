Merchentice: Say 'Hello' to these fall fashion trends

For many, fall is bittersweet. Saying "Goodbye" to hard-earned tan lines and flip flops, but "Hello" to oversized sweaters and hoodies, and the cool-weather comfort foods that make the extra layers so necessary. This fall, like many before it, you can expect the return of all the familiar favorites like flannels, boots and pumpkin-flavored... OXYGEN... basically, but 2017 also plans to throw out a few surprises as well. Here is what you can expect to see coming your way in time for football, bonfires and the return of all the best TV series.

Trumpet Sleeves. And/or basically any sleeve that makes it challenging to fit through narrow doorways without causing a scene. While we've already watched bell sleeves build over the past few seasons, they aren't going anywhere just yet, and have returned with a vengeance, often cuffed at the base for more drama than before.

Fishnets. All of them. Everywhere. Fishnets under shorts for when it's too hot for pants, but the fall breeze sneaks up on ya. High-waisted nets peaking out under low rise jeans and busted up denim, and net socks with sneakers and pump heels. I'm excited to see what this trend has in store for us this season.

Gucci belt. I'm seeing this one belt everywhere -- black leather with gold hardware cinching at the waist of some of the most glamorous gowns, as well as simple ripped jeans and slouchy tees. It's a statement piece, and may be a bit pricier than most items on this season's list, but its classic style and timeless functionality assures it's a practical purchase you will still be celebrating and enjoying for several seasons to come.

Bubble gum pink. Yes, I swear. I'm not much of a pink girl myself, but that won't stop this trend from overtaking us all, and I've been worn down before. Touches of it, or top-to-bottom, this fall is going to be Bubbalicious.

A model is shown wearing a Gucci belt. Photo via http://www.somewherelately.com/2017/05/weekend-happenings-designer-favorites.html.

3 Second Brow. I don't know about you, but every year of my adult life has somehow added an additional 5 minutes to my morning makeup routine. I'm not sure if that means I need more help, or have learned more tricks and tips, but I'll try anything that gives me back my snooze time. The 3 Second Brow kit comes with a powder compact and a set of soft arch and structured arch stamps to choose from. You literally stamp your eyebrows on instead of coloring them in. Bam.