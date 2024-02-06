First of all, RED. Yes, ALL of the red. Head-to-toe red. Layers of the red. Cherry on cherry. Fire-engine on oxblood. Candy apple on burgundy. It's on every runway, and in every fashion blog and magazine right now. And when it comes to red this winter, make no mistake about it, more is more.

Stock image

Faux Freckles. Stop. I'm serious. It's the cutest thing you've ever seen. If someone would have told me 20 years ago as a pre-teen layering on the concealer that I'd one day miss these things, I'd have never even looked up from "Dawson's Creek." Now, I believe a YouTube tutorial on how to master the baby face is totally in order. Hello, Joey Potter.

Stock image

Couch Florals. I'm talking Nana's plastic-covered dream. Not your usual roses or daisies, think vintage pillow case minus the nap-time drool. The key is to wear a print with colors that compliment your skin tone and body shape. Bigger prints highlight, smaller prints camouflage. Thanks, Mee-maw!

Floating Eyeliner. Also called invisible eyeliner. Basically you create a winged shape using negative space instead of liner. Look it up. Mind. Blown.

Double Denim. I've always hated it. But who among us is anything but powerless to stop fashion? Tricky to pull off without looking like Justin Timberlake and Brit circa 2001, but a little red lip, a little distressed detailing and a little playing with wash and weight, and you've got yourself the "Canadian tuxedo." Tread lightly.