First of all, RED. Yes, ALL of the red. Head-to-toe red. Layers of the red. Cherry on cherry. Fire-engine on oxblood. Candy apple on burgundy. It's on every runway, and in every fashion blog and magazine right now. And when it comes to red this winter, make no mistake about it, more is more.
Faux Freckles. Stop. I'm serious. It's the cutest thing you've ever seen. If someone would have told me 20 years ago as a pre-teen layering on the concealer that I'd one day miss these things, I'd have never even looked up from "Dawson's Creek." Now, I believe a YouTube tutorial on how to master the baby face is totally in order. Hello, Joey Potter.
Couch Florals. I'm talking Nana's plastic-covered dream. Not your usual roses or daisies, think vintage pillow case minus the nap-time drool. The key is to wear a print with colors that compliment your skin tone and body shape. Bigger prints highlight, smaller prints camouflage. Thanks, Mee-maw!
Floating Eyeliner. Also called invisible eyeliner. Basically you create a winged shape using negative space instead of liner. Look it up. Mind. Blown.
Double Denim. I've always hated it. But who among us is anything but powerless to stop fashion? Tricky to pull off without looking like Justin Timberlake and Brit circa 2001, but a little red lip, a little distressed detailing and a little playing with wash and weight, and you've got yourself the "Canadian tuxedo." Tread lightly.
Cream Soda Hair. Described as a "soft golden beige." It's complimentary to a lot of skin tones, and less damaging than the recent addiction to platinum. Take a peek at Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Lawrence for inspiration.
Multi-Colored Furs. Bags, trim and my personal fav, coats, in emerald green, burnt orange, plum and, you guessed it, RED. Great with skinnies and sneaks, a silhouette-hugging bodycon dress, or head-to-toe black. Experiment with real or faux.
Shoulder Pads. I promise, and I'm ready. Since the '70s and '90s have been front-and-center the last few seasons, it was almost inevitable that the '80s would fight their way back into the spotlight for a much anticipated encore, and this winter our shoulders are getting a lot of attention. Need to see it for yourself? Cape Girardeau's very own VintageNOW Fashion Show -- '80s Revolution is all the proof you need. Google it! Does anybody else smell Aqua Net??
Try a few, try them all, buy online, buy local and DEFINITELY take a look at VintageNOW!
Onward and upward. Next stop ... Christmas!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.