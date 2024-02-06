All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 10, 2017

Merchentice: Red, red and more red! Wintery trends for your closet and makeup drawer

First of all, RED. Yes, ALL of the red. Head-to-toe red. Layers of the red. Cherry on cherry. Fire-engine on oxblood. Candy apple on burgundy. It's on every runway, and in every fashion blog and magazine right now. And when it comes to red this winter, make no mistake about it, more is more...

Rachel Mcneely
Rachel McNeely
Rachel McNeely

First of all, RED. Yes, ALL of the red. Head-to-toe red. Layers of the red. Cherry on cherry. Fire-engine on oxblood. Candy apple on burgundy. It's on every runway, and in every fashion blog and magazine right now. And when it comes to red this winter, make no mistake about it, more is more.

Stock image
Stock image

Faux Freckles. Stop. I'm serious. It's the cutest thing you've ever seen. If someone would have told me 20 years ago as a pre-teen layering on the concealer that I'd one day miss these things, I'd have never even looked up from "Dawson's Creek." Now, I believe a YouTube tutorial on how to master the baby face is totally in order. Hello, Joey Potter.

Stock image
Stock image

Couch Florals. I'm talking Nana's plastic-covered dream. Not your usual roses or daisies, think vintage pillow case minus the nap-time drool. The key is to wear a print with colors that compliment your skin tone and body shape. Bigger prints highlight, smaller prints camouflage. Thanks, Mee-maw!

Floating Eyeliner. Also called invisible eyeliner. Basically you create a winged shape using negative space instead of liner. Look it up. Mind. Blown.

Double Denim. I've always hated it. But who among us is anything but powerless to stop fashion? Tricky to pull off without looking like Justin Timberlake and Brit circa 2001, but a little red lip, a little distressed detailing and a little playing with wash and weight, and you've got yourself the "Canadian tuxedo." Tread lightly.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Stock image
Stock image

Cream Soda Hair. Described as a "soft golden beige." It's complimentary to a lot of skin tones, and less damaging than the recent addiction to platinum. Take a peek at Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Lawrence for inspiration.

Stock image
Stock image

Multi-Colored Furs. Bags, trim and my personal fav, coats, in emerald green, burnt orange, plum and, you guessed it, RED. Great with skinnies and sneaks, a silhouette-hugging bodycon dress, or head-to-toe black. Experiment with real or faux.

Shoulder Pads. I promise, and I'm ready. Since the '70s and '90s have been front-and-center the last few seasons, it was almost inevitable that the '80s would fight their way back into the spotlight for a much anticipated encore, and this winter our shoulders are getting a lot of attention. Need to see it for yourself? Cape Girardeau's very own VintageNOW Fashion Show -- '80s Revolution is all the proof you need. Google it! Does anybody else smell Aqua Net??

Try a few, try them all, buy online, buy local and DEFINITELY take a look at VintageNOW!

Onward and upward. Next stop ... Christmas!

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy